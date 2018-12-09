Try 1 month for 99¢

Note: Coaches can email results to results@nwitimes.com.

Girls Basketball

Calumet Christian at Lake Station, 6 p.m.

Bowman Academy at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

Lighthouse at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Rich South at T.F. North, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Clark, 7 p.m.

Tri-County at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic Invitational, TBA

Boys Bowling

Lyons Twp. vs. T.F. South at Lynwood, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

T.F. South vs. Lemont at Strike and Spare II, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Highland at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Highland at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

