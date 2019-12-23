{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Dec. 23

Boys Basketball

Victory Christian at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Hinsdale Central Christmas Tournament (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA

TF North at Chicago Brooks, TBA

TF South at Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic, TBA

Girls Basketball

Faith Christian at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Highland, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Perspectives MSA Tournament (field includes TF North), TBA

Girls Bowling

Reavis Tournament (field includes TF North), 9 a.m.

Boys Swimming

Merrillville at Kankakee Valley, 10 a.m.

Girls Swimming

Merrillville at Kankakee Valley, 10 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0