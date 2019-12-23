Monday, Dec. 23
Boys Basketball
Victory Christian at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Hinsdale Central Christmas Tournament (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA
TF North at Chicago Brooks, TBA
TF South at Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic, TBA
Girls Basketball
Faith Christian at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Highland, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Perspectives MSA Tournament (field includes TF North), TBA
Girls Bowling
Reavis Tournament (field includes TF North), 9 a.m.
Boys Swimming
Merrillville at Kankakee Valley, 10 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Merrillville at Kankakee Valley, 10 a.m.