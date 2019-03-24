Try 3 months for $3

Baseball

Andrean vs. Grace Christian at Vanderbilt Univ., Tenn., 12:30 p.m.

Andrean vs. Father Ryan at Vanderbilt Univ., Tenn., 3 p.m.

West Side at E.C. Central, 4 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Rich Central, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Andrean vs. Lake Zurich, Ill. at Barfield Park, Tenn., noon

Andrean vs. Smyrna, Tenn. at Barfield Park, Tenn., 2 p.m.

Hanover Central at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Rich South at T.F. North, 4:30 p.m.

T.F. South at Joliet Central, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Gavit at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Gavit at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

