{{featured_button_text}}

Baseball

Andrean at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Hammond Academy (Dowling Park), 4:30 p.m

Kouts at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Hobart, 4:45 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Whiting, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Highland at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Lake Station at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Westville at E.C. Central, 5 p.m.

Glenn at Marquette Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Boone Grove at Merrillville (Turkey Creek), 4 p.m.

Hanover Central at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp., Winamac at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

New Prairie at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Crown Point at Marist, 4:30 p.m.

E.C. Central at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

Knox at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Kouts at North Judson, 4:45 p.m.

Morton at West Side, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Whiting, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Hobart at Marquette Catholic, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 5 p.m.

Lake Station at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. vs. Clark (Dowling Park), 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Crown Point at Hobart, 4 p.m.

Highland at Gavit, 4 p.m.

Andrean at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Marist, 4:30 p.m.

E.C. Central at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

S.B. Adams at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 4:45 p.m.

Griffith at Lake Central, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at River Forest, 5 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0