Baseball
Andrean at Guerin Catholic, 4 p.m.
West Side at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Bishop Noll (Dowling Park), 5 p.m.
Griffith at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Whiting at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
PCC Tourament, TBA
Boys Golf
Boone Grove, Andrean at Wheeler (Supervisors Club), 4 p.m.
LaPorte, Penn at Elkhart Central, 4 p.m.
Lowell at Griffith, 4 p.m.
LaCrosse at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.
Softball
Hammond at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Rensselaer, 4:45 p.m.
Griffith at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian at McCutcheon, 5 p.m.
LaCrosse at Argos, 5 p.m.
Marquette Catholic at E.C. Central, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Whiting at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
S.B. Adams at LaPorte, 6 p.m.
S.B. Washington at West Side, 6 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Andrean at Crown Point, 4 p.m.
River Forest at Griffith, 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at Munster, 4 p.m.
LaPorte at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette Catholic at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.