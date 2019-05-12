{{featured_button_text}}
Baseball stock
Jessica A. Wolff, File, The Times

Baseball

Andrean at Guerin Catholic, 4 p.m.

West Side at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Bishop Noll (Dowling Park), 5 p.m.

Griffith at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Whiting at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

PCC Tourament, TBA

Boys Golf

Boone Grove, Andrean at Wheeler (Supervisors Club), 4 p.m.

LaPorte, Penn at Elkhart Central, 4 p.m.

Lowell at Griffith, 4 p.m.

LaCrosse at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.

Softball

Hammond at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at Rensselaer, 4:45 p.m.

Griffith at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian at McCutcheon, 5 p.m.

LaCrosse at Argos, 5 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at E.C. Central, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

Whiting at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

S.B. Adams at LaPorte, 6 p.m.

S.B. Washington at West Side, 6 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Andrean at Crown Point, 4 p.m.

River Forest at Griffith, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Munster, 4 p.m.

LaPorte at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

