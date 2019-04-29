{{featured_button_text}}

Baseball

S.B. Washington at LaPorte, 4 p.m.

21st Century at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Munster at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Calumet at Whiting, 5 p.m.

E.C. Central at Morton, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Bishop Noll (Dowling Park), 5 p.m.

Lake Station at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Andrean at Munster, 4 p.m.

Highland at Portage, 4 p.m.

Lowell at Hobart, 4 p.m.

LaPorte at S.B. Riley, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp., South Central at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Wheeler (Summer Tree), 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Boone Grove at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

E.C. Central at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Calumet at Whiting, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

Lake Station at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Calumet at Highland, 4 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

E.C. Central at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Knox at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Clark, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Whiting at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0