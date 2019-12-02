{{featured_button_text}}
Monday's Results

Wrestling

Highland 48, Gavit 24

AT GAVIT

106 — Cosme "CJ" Herrera (H) p. David Tooks 2:40. 113 —- Double forfeit. 120 — Adam Ackerman (H) p. Omar Mendoza 1:49. 126 — Julian Gray (H) d. Robbie Musgraves 8-6. 132 — Adam Ahmad (H) p. Devin Baker 1:34. 138 — Juan Simpson (G) p. Leah Bishop 5:00. 145 — Jesse Herrera (H) won by default over Jovan Lucas. 152 — Jacob Hiedenrieter (G) p. Antonio Lagunas :19. 160 — Cody LeNeave (H) p. Chris Gil 5:04. 170 — Rudi Sprenne (H) p. Garrett Baker 3:50. 182 — Milton Lenior (G) p. Leonardo Cruz 2:47. 195 — Justin Bogner (H) d. Juan Tirado 7-5. 220 — Hayden Lewter (G) p. Vincent Cruz 2:24. 285 — Sam Perez (H) won by forfeit.

