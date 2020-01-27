Monday's prep results

You are the owner of this article.
Monday's Results

Girls Basketball

Washington Twp. 64, Calumet Christian 44

CALUMET CHRISTIAN (13-6-14-11)

Kaitlyn Foutz 25, Jenna Constant 0, Katelyn Landkrohn 7, Tiarra Ceasar 3, Nae Nae Hayes 6, Nina Verhagen 3. Totals – 16 7-13 44.

WASHINGTON TWP. (19-16-16-13)

Olivia Klinger 27, Mia Lewis 6, Zoe Brickner 4, Megan Boby 2, Mikaela Armstrong 18, Olivia Martinez 4, Claire Horvath 0, Jocelyn Ewing 0, Alaina White 3, Alexa Mecchia 0, Josie Whitcomb 0, Amaleah Goetz 0. Totals – 22 16-24 64.

3-point field goals: Calumet Christian 5 (Foutz 2, Landkrohn, Ceasar, Verhagen); Washington Twp. 4 (Klinger 2, Brickner, White). Team fouls: Calumet Christian 17, Washington Twp. 10. Fouled out: Hayes (CC).

