Boys golf
Class 2A Marian Catholic Regional
At Calumet Country Club, Homewood
Team sectional qualifiers — 1. Brother Rice 330, 2. Marian Catholic 348, 3. Evergreen Park 375.
Top 3 individuals — 1. Michael Mullarkey, Brother Rice 79 (won tiebreaker); 2. Quinn Clifford, Brother Rice 79; 3. Casey Taylor, Marian Catholic 81.
Local individual sectional qualifier — Dominick Owens, TF North.
MARIAN — Casey Taylor 81, Tyler Van Es 85, Warner Ferry 85, Kyle Thompson 97.
Class 3A Sandburg Regional
At Silver Lake Country Club, Orland Park
Team sectional qualifiers — 1. Sandburg 301, 2. Marist 337, 3. Stagg 364.
Top 3 individuals — 1. Max Farley, Sandburg 73; 2. Mitchell Mazzei, Sandburg 75; 3. George Paetow, Marist 75.
Local individual sectional qualifier — Vince Jabczynski, TF South 89.
TF SOUTH — Vince Jabczynski 89, Tyler Avenatti 101, Jacob Furmanek 106, Danny Gianoli 107.
Boys soccer
TF United 5, Eisenhower 3
TF UNITED — Pablo Guerra 2 goals, 1 assist; Armando Lopez 1 goal; Mateo Duran 1 goal; Luis Angel Alvarado 1 goal, 1 assist; Sebastian Montesino 8 saves.
Records: TF United 6-6-1.
Girls Volleyball
Kankakee Valley 25-25-25, Hammond 6-7-11
KANKAKEE VALLEY — Alexis Broyles 16 kills, 2 aces; Mya Przybylski 16 assists, 4 aces; Lilly Toppen 4 assists, 3 aces; Taylor Schultz 4 kills.
Lake Station 29-25-25, LaCrosse 27-17-22
LAKE STATION — Priscilla Agreda 16-17 serving, 5 aces, 38-41 setting; Isabel Hernandez 14-15 serving, 4 aces; Alorah Hopper 3 kills.
Records: Lake Station 6-15.