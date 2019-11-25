{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Nov. 25

Boys Basketball

Andrean at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Boone Grove at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Beecher Fall Classic (field includes Illiana Christian, TF North), TBA

Boys Swimming

Crown Point at Munster, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Valparaiso at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Munster, 6 p.m.

