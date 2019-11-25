Monday, Nov. 25
Boys Basketball
Andrean at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Gavit, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Boone Grove at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Beecher Fall Classic (field includes Illiana Christian, TF North), TBA
Boys Swimming
Crown Point at Munster, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Valparaiso at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Munster, 6 p.m.