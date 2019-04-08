Baseball
Andrean 8, Munster 4
|Andrean;011 033 0 — 8 8 0
|Munster;100 020 1 — 4 6 3
2B — Joel Holtcamp 2, Michael Doolin, Mason Sonnito (A). 3B — Garrett Manous (M). HR — Matt Lelito (A). Pitching summary — Andrean — Holtcamp (6 IP, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 11 K), Tyler Nelson (1 IP, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 SO). Munster — Nick Hamilton (4 IP, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 H, 4 BB, 5 SO), Matt Tripenfeldas (1 IP, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 SO), Brady Ginaven (2 IP, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 H, 3 BB, 3 SO). WP — Holtcamp. LP — Tripenfeldas. Leading hitters — Andrean — Holtcamp (2-5, 2 2B), Lelito (2-4, HR, BB). Munster —Manous (2-3, 3B, RBI) . Records — Andrean (5-1, 1-0 Northwest Crossroads Conference); Munster (2-2, 0-1).
Griffith 8, Whiting 0
|Griffith;030 210 2 — 8 7 x
|Whiting;000 000 0 — 0 1 x
2B — Aaron Gonzalez . Pitching summary — Griffith — Kyle Iwinski (7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 17 SO). Whiting — Austin Crocker (4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO), Ethan Harbin (2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO). WP — Iwinski. LP — Crocker. Leading hitters — Griffith — Cole Cervantes (2 hits, 3 RBIs), Johnny Maynard (2 RBIs), Andrew Braddy (2 runs). Whiting — Danny Canning (hit).
Hebron 23, Hammond Academy 2
|Hebron;241 79 — 23 16 2
|HAST;002 00 — 2 5 9
2B — Wignall, Biggs (Heb). 3B — Woodward (Heb); Bell, J. Martinez (HAST). Pitching summary — Hebron — Clark (5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO). Hammond Academy — Bell (3 2/3 IP, 9 H, 14 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO), Espinoza (1/3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO), Boleware (0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO), McCabe (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO). WP — Clark. LP — Bell. Leading hitters — Hebron — Woodward (3-4, 3B, 2 R, 4 RBIs), Smith (3-5, 3 R, 2 RBIs), Wheeler (3-5, 3 R, 3 RBIs), Wignall (2-4, 2B, 3 R, 4 RBIs), Biggs (2-4, 2B, 4 R), Clark (2-4, 2 R, 4 RBIs). Hammond Academy — Bell (3-3, 3B, R, RBI), J. Martinez (3B), Garcia (RBI), Boleware (R).
Marian Catholic 6, Joliet Catholic 4
|Marian Catholic;014 000 1 — 6 7 2
|Joliet Catholic;003 100 0 — 4 4 1
Pitching summary — Michael Bohlen (5 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO), Alec Gonzalez (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO). WP — Bohlen (3-0). Sv: Gonzalez (3). Leading hitters — Marian Catholic — Pierce Jones (2-3, 3B, SB, R, RBI), Alec Gonzalez (2 R, BB, HBP, SB), Eddie King (2-3, 2 SB, RBI). Records — Marian Catholic 8-4 (1-0 ESCC).
North Judson 11, Kouts 7 (6 inn)
|Kouts;330 100 — 7 5 4
|North Judson;062 030 — 11 11 2
Pitching summary — Kouts — Riley Cavinder (2 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO), Cole Deardorff (2 2/3 IP 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO), Aden Ash (1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO). LP =- Deardorff (0-1). Leading hitters — Kouts — Owen Winters (2-2, 3 R, RBI), Will Carpenter (1-3, 2 R, RBI), Hunter Yager (1-2, R). Records — Kouts 0-4; North Judson 3-1.
Portage 4, Boone Grove 2
|Portage;011 011 0 — 4 6 0
|Boone Grove;101 000 0 — 2 7 3
Pitching — Portage — Jeff Stanley (6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO), Scottie Hansen (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 SO). WP — Stanley. Sv: Hansen. Leading hitters — Portage — Scottie Hansen (2-4, 2B), John Medina (2-2), Bryce Kissinger (2B).
Westville 22, E.C. Central 0
|Westville;7(14)1 00 — 22 12 2
|E.C. Central;000 00 — 0 1 4
Pitching summary — Westville — Nowatzke (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO), Stacy (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 SO) E.C. Central — Campos (1 1/3 IP, 8 H, 15 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO), Johnson (1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 7 BB, 1 SO), Rojos (2 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 6 BB, 1 SO). WP — Nowatzke. LP — Campos. Leading hitters — Westville — Nowatzke (2-3, 1 R, 3 RBIs), Qualkenbush (2-2, 2 R, 2 RBIs), Slatton (2 R, 2 RBIs), Kreighbaum (R, 2 RBIs), Stacy (R, 2 RBIs). East Chicago — Cabrera (hit).
Wheeler 20, Lake Station 7
|Lake Station;004 21 — 7 5 5
|Wheeler;163 (10)x — 20 13 6
2B — Tipold, Venegas, Stills (W). Pitching summary — Lake Station — O'Dell (3 1/3 IP, 11 H, 13 R, 9 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO), Bermuda (2/3 IP, 2 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO). Wheeler — Stills (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO), Ruoff (2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO). Leading hitters — Lake Station — Tipton (2-2, 2 R), Kinder (2-2, 2 R, RBI). Wheeler — Tipold (3-4, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBIs), Venegas (2-3, 2B, 4 R, 3 RBIs), Lira (2-3, 2 R, 3 RBIs), Diaz (2-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs), Still (2-4, 2B, 3 R, RBI).
Boys Golf
New Prairie 196, South Central 205
AT HAMLET
Softball
Griffith 12, Whiting 2
|Griffith;140 43 — 12 14 0
|Whiting;002 00 — 2 6 7
2B — Buillion, Banks. Pitching summary — Griffith — Banks (5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO). Whiting — Adam (5 IP, 14 H, 12 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO). Leading hitters — Griffith — Terzarial (3-4, 2 R, RBI), Buillion (3-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI), Banks (3-4, 2B, R, 3 RBIs). Whiting — Hernandez (2 RBIs), Maley (run), DeLaTorre (run).
Hanover Central 13, River Forest 0
Pitching — Hanover Central — Elise Kratkoczki (5 IP, 0 R, 10 SO). Leading hitters — Hanover Central — Tyler Chambers (3-4), Jessica Meier (1-2), Alyssa Albrecht (2-3, 3B), Leah Mokos (2-3).
Lowell 5, Highland 1
|Highland;000 100 0 — 1 4 0
|Lowell;202 010 x — 5 9 0
2B — Jamie Gessler (H); Sidney Siedentopf, Abby Porch (L). 3B — Siedentopf (L). Pitching summary — Highland — Burbridge (2 2/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO), Gibson (0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), Plant (0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), Pierce (3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO). Lowell — Haven Stanley (7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO). WP — Stanley. LP — Burbridge. Leading hitters — Highland — Gessler (2B), Ramirez (run). Lowell — Siedentopf (2-3, 2B, 3B, 3 R, RBI), Jillian Scott (2-3, R, RBI), Carlye Walter (2-3, 2 RBIs), Porch (2B).
Marist 6, Crown Point 2
|Crown Point;000 100 1 — 2 5 1
|Marist;000 240 x — 6 13 1
2B — Altobelli (M), Voss (M). 3B — Lotus (M). HR — Holloway (CP); Walinski (M). Pitching summary – Crown Point — Elish (5 IP, 6 R, 12 H, 0 BB, 1 SO, 25 BF), Kita (1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 SO, 4 BF). Marist – Zedak (7 IP, 2 R, 5 H, 2 BB, 8 SO, 29 BF) WP — Zedak. LP – Elish. Leading hitters – Crown Point — Holloway (2-3, 0 BB, 1 R, 1 RBIs, 0 SB), Neal (1-1, 0 BB, 0 R, 0 RBIs, X SB), Porter (1-1, 0 BB, 0 R, 1 RBIs). Marist — Walinski (3-3, 0 BB, 1 R, 3 RBIs), Voss (2-3, 0 BB, 2 R, 0 RBIs), Altobelli (1-3, 0 BB, 0 R, 1 RBIs). Records – Crown Point 2-3 (2-1 Duneland Athletic Conference); Marist 10-2 (1-0 East Suburban Catholic Conference).
North Judson 2, Kouts 1
|Kouts;000 010 0 — 1 4 3
|North Judson;000 200 x — 2 5 3
2B — Lyndsey Kobza (K). Pitching summary — Kouts — Abby O'Donnell (6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO). LP - O'Donnell (0-1). Leading hitters — Lyndsey Kobza (1-3, R), Mallory Simpson (1-3), O'Donnell (1-3), M.Kobza (1-3). Records — Kouts 3-3.
Girls Tennis
Andrean 3, Whiting 2
AT WHITING
SINGLES — Alena Baez (W) d. Lilli Greiner 6-3, 6-2; Jillian Moynihan (A) d. Mckenna Hetzel 6-3, 6-0; Nicole Jovceski (W) d. Mary Mantel 6-3, 6-1.
DOUBLES — Sydney McLaurin-Peyton Horn (A) d. Caitlin McEnery-Haylee Thomas 7-5, 6-1; Nicole Schieve-Maura McQuillen (A) d. Lexi Carrizales-Kate Hernandez 6-1, 6-2.
Crown Point 3, Hobart 2
AT HOBART
SINGLES — Addie Kasch (H) d. Caroline Johnson 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; Emily Rhee (CP) d. Lauren Cicilion (H) 7-5, 6-0; Emma Novak (H) d. Katherine Ho 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
DOUBLES — Becca Ising-Gina Chiarella (CP) d. Amanda Cicilion-Ruthie Sutiff 6-2, 6-2; Lindsay LaBuda-Payton Smith (CP) d. Katrina Hansen-Giovanna Esquivel 6-2, 6-2.
RECORDS — Hobart 0-2.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Crown Point 9, Hobart 1.
E.C. Central 4, Morton 1
AT MORTON
SINGLES — Areli Enriquez (ECC) d. Aiyanna Massey 6-0, 6-0; Francesca Buriter (ECC) d. Melissa Pearson 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (8-6), 6-1; Cecilia Garcia (ECC) d. Madison Snorton 7-5, 6-1.
DOUBLES — Liliana Lopez-Alexandra Medina (M) d. Nayeli Arredordo-Cecelia Venequs 6-3, 7-6 (7-5); Cresencra Alvarez-Abigail Porto (ECC) d. Ruby Rodriguez-Kemaleigh Laramie 6-3, 6-4.
RECORDS — Morton 1-1.
Highland 5, Gavit 0
AT GAVIT
SINGLES — Megan Szymanski (H) d. Serena Oswalt 6-0, 6-1; Jasmin Elloqui (H) d. Diana Carter 6-3, 6-2; Sarah Peters (H) d. Alyssa Vela 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES — Audrey Zoeteman-Maegan Shaw (H) d. Camille Spitler-Perla Gamez 6-0, 6-0; Erica Felix-Gloria Linkiewicz (H) d. Skylir Johnson-Enny Durojaiye 6-0, 6-0.
Kankakee Valley 4, Hanover Central 1
AT HANOVER CENTRAL
SINGLES — Audrey Toppen (KV) d. Natalie Haitsma 6-1, 0-6, 6-4; Taylor Schultz (KV) d. Katelyn Harrell 6-0, 6-2; Toni Daniels (KV) d. Jessica Walters 6-1, 6-2.
DOUBLES — Allison Dykstra-Olivia Arnold (KV) d. Sydney Reinbold-Ariana Arce 6-4, 7-5; Paige Kubiak-Megan Clark (HC) d. Alexis Arambula-Hanna Gutwein 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).
RECORDS — Kankakee Valley 2-0; Hanover Central 1-1.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Hanover Central 3-2.
Lake Central 5, Griffith 0
AT LAKE CENTRAL
SINGLES — Bell Watts (LC) d. Olivia Aguire 6-0, 6-0; Leah Palkon (LC) d. Andrea Meraz 6-0, 6-0; Mia Vukas (LC) d. Melanie Ramirez 6-2, 6-1.
DOUBLES — Danica Mileusnic-Libby Toweson (LC) d. Haley Keene-Elexus Martinez 6-0, 6-0; Ingrid Owczarzak-Claire Karberg (LC) d. Rylie Reiser-Jen Martinez 6-0, 6-0.
RECORDS — Lake Central 1-0; Griffith 0-4.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Lake Central 2-0.
Portage 5, Lowell 0
AT LOWELL
SINGLES — Carly Jones (p) d. Madison Jusevich 6-2,6-3; Bethanie Majewski (P) d. Madison Berbig 6-1,6-4; Alexis Pennington (P) d. Abby Ingram 6-1,6-0.
DOUBLES — Hannah Doell-Gina Kapinos (P) d. Emily Greco-Natalie Kotin 6-0,6-3; Dezarae Olivio-Sophia Hernandez (P) d. Christina Vandeover-Kennedy Shultz 6-1,6-2.
RECORDS — Portage 3-1; Lowell 0-1.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Lowell 8, Portage 4.
Wheeler 5, River Forest 0
AT RIVER FOREST
SINGLES — Savanna Cannon (W) d. Taeylor Holliday 6-0, 6-0; Anaca Germain (W) d. Monse Alaniz 6-3, 6-2; Emma Santos (W) d. Makayla Brooks 6-1, 6-2.
DOUBLES — Sydney Eden-Tessa Haldeman (W) d. Brianna Smith-Paola Macias 6-3, 6-1; Emily Bath-Emilija Georgijovic (W) d. Liz Cuautle-Nana Magana 6-1, 4-6, 7-5.
RECORDS — Wheeler 2-0; River Forest 0-3 (0-2 GSSC).
SCORE ONLY: LaPorte 5, S.B. Adams 0