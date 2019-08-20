Monday's Results
Fargo-Moorhead 6, RailCats 0
|RailCats;000 000 000 — 0 6 1
|Fargo-Moorhead;220 002 00x — 6 7 0
2B — Prime, Pina, Olson (FM). 3B — Metzger (FM). HR — Prime (FM). Pitching summary — RailCats — Seth Hougesen (6 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO), Andrew Cartier (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO). Fargo-Moorhead — Tamburino (6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 SO), Kessay (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), Filomeno (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO), Jones (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO). WP — Tamburino (7-5). LP — Hougesen (3-3). Leading hitters — RailCats — Alex Crosby (2-4), Colin Willis (2-4). Records — Fargo-Moorhead 58-29, RailCats 34-53.