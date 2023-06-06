Monday's Late Results
Southland Vikings 8, Indiana Panthers 4
AT DOWLING PARK
|Indiana Panthers;020 002 000 — 4 6 2
|Southland Vikings;000 050 30x — 8 3 0
2B – Williams (P); Gurgone (V). 3B – Hill, Williams (P). Pitching summary – PANTHERS – Santos (4 1/3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO), Lamas (3 2/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO). VIKINGS – Salmeron (5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO), Onesto (1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO), Cook (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 SO). WP – Salmeron (1-0). LP – Santos (0-1). SV – Cook (1). Leading hitters – PANTHERS – Williams (2-2, 2B, 3B, R, 2 RBI), Hill (1-4, 3B, 2 R), Ballard (RBI). VIKINGS – Merk (1-4, R, 2 RBI), Ragsdale (RBI), Schau (RBI), Harris (RBI), Gurgone (2B, R). Records – Southland Vikings 4-1, Indiana Panthers 1-6.