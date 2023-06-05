Baseball
Saturday’s Late Results
Southland Vikings 4, Indiana Panthers 2
|Southland Vikings;004 000 0 — 4 5 2
|Indiana Panthers;020 000 0 — 2 4 2
Pitching summary – Vikings – Kienzle (3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO), Chaney Jr. (4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 SO). Panthers – Meyers (3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO), Jones (4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO). WP – Kienzle (1-0). LP – Meyers (0-1). SV – Chaney Jr. (1). Leading hitters – Vikings – Fitzharri (1-3, R, RBI), Dumo (1-2, RBI). Panthers – Cobrales (1-2, RBI). Records – Southland Vikings 3-1, Indiana Panthers 1-4.
Completion of May 30 suspended game: Indiana Panthers 9, Southland Vikings 7.
Friday’s Late Results
Southland Vikings 16, Elkhart County Miracle 2
|Southland Vikings;200 800 240 — 16 15 3
|Elkhart County Miracle;100 001 000 — 2 5 10
2B – Fitzharri, Merk 2, Harris (S); Mason, Lesher, Ball (EC). 3B – Schau (S). Pitching summary – Vikings – Vicek (6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 8 SO), Kelly (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO), Schwartz (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO). WP – Vicek (1-0). LP – Mickiewic (0-1). Leading hitters – Vikings – Merk (3-4, 2 2B, R, 3 RBI), Fitzharri (3-7, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI), Schau (3-7, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI), Janik (3-4, 3 R, RBI), Harris (2B, R). Records – Southland Vikings 2-0, Elkhart County Miracle 2-1.