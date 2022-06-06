Northern League box scores from Sunday, June 5, 2022

Northern League
Lake County 4, Southland 3
|Southland;001 010 010 -- 3 5 0
|Lake County;000 000 031 -- 4 5 2
2B – Curiel (LC). Pitching summary – LAKE COUNTY CORN DOGS – Plesac (5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 9 SO), Matusak (2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO). WP – Matusak. LP – Everat. Leading hitters – LAKE COUNTY CORN DOGS – Curiel (2B, RBI), Kuntz (RBI). Records – Lake County Corn Dogs 7-1, Southland Vikings 3-5-1.
NWI Oilmen 11, Crestwood 7 (11 innings)
|Northwest Indiana;303 000 100 04 -- 11 11 4
|Crestwood;000 430 000 00 -- 7 8 6
2B – Mosley, Cabeza (NWIO). Pitching summary – NWI OILMEN – Schalasky (3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO), Freitas (1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO), Heiden (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 SO), Paymaster (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO). WP – Paymaster. LP – Conroy. Leading hitters – NWI OILMEN – Mosley (2-5, 2B, 2 R, RBI), Moralez (2-6, RBI), Marshall (2-6, R), Cabeza (2B, R), Czarnecki (2 RBI). Records – NWI Oilmen 4-5, Crestwood Panthers 5-4.
People are also reading…