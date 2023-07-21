SUMMER BASEBALL

Thursday’s Late Results

Griffith Generals 11, Elkhart County Miracle 1 (7 inn.)

AT GRIFFITH H.S.

Miracle 000 001 0 — 1 4 2

Generals 432 002 x — 11 5 1

2B – Altobelli (G). Pitching summary – MIRACLE – Garcia (1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 7 BB, 0 SO), Lesher (2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO), Mason (2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO). GENERALS – White (6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO), Polly (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO). WP – White. LP – Garcia. Leading hitters – GENERALS – Altobelli (2B, 3 R), Jones (3 RBI), Mayer (2 RBI).

Indiana Panthers 11, NWI Oilmen 10

AT OIL CITY STADIUM

Panthers 015 021 011 — 11 12 2

Oilmen 001 305 001 — 10 16 2

2B – Cummings 2, Lamb (P); J. Comia, O’Conner, Stressler (O). 3B – Phillips (O). HR – Stressler (O). Pitching summary – PANTHERS – Chomo (5 2/3 IP, 14 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO), Vega (3 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO). OILMEN – Bravo (3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO), Canelon (5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO), Egan (1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO). Leading hitters – PANTHERS – Lamb (3-5, 2B, 4 RBI), Cummings (2-4, 2 2B, 3 R, RBI), Noble (2-4, 2 R, RBI), Outlaw (2-4, 3 R), Scumaci (R, 2 RBI), Vilecki (RBI), Ballard (RBI). OILMEN – Schmitke (4-5, R, RBI), Stressler (2-4, 2B, HR, R, RBI), Phillips (2-4, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI), O’Conner (2-5, 2B, R), Denty (2-4, R, RBI), Comia (2B, R), Anderson (R, 2 RBI), Seymour (2 RBI), Cunniff (2 R, RBI).

Southland Vikings 8, Lake County Corn Dogs 7

AT DOWLING PARK

Corn Dogs 400 100 200 — 7 10 1

Vikings 001 340 00x — 8 10 0

2B – Schultz, Stevanovic, Loden, Matulich (CD). 3B – Winters (CD); Luna (V). Pitching summary – CORN DOGS — Walters (5 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO), Dubois (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO). VIKINGS – Vicek (6 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO), Maloney (1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO), Cook (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), Kelly (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO). WP – Vicek (6-0). LP – Walters (3-2). SV – Kelly (3). Leading hitters – CORN DOGS – Stevanovic (3-5, 2B, R, RBI), Puplava (R, 2 RBI), Loden (2B, R, RBI), Matulich (2B, R, RBI), Schultz (2B, 2 R), Winters (3B, R), Zychowski (RBI). VIKINGS – Harris (3-4, 2 R, RBI), Carrano (2-4), Luna (3B, 3 RBI), Merk (2 RBI), Schau (RBI), Dumo (2 R), Fitzharris (2 R), Dunne (2 R). RECORDS – Southland Vikings 22-17, Lake County Corn Dogs 23-12.

pro BASEBALL

MLB

THURSDAY’S late BOX SCORES

Cardinals 7, Cubs 2

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Nootbaar cf-rf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .258

Goldschmidt dh 4 2 2 0 1 0 .286

Gorman 2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .239

Arenado 3b 5 0 1 2 0 2 .287

Contreras c 3 0 1 1 2 0 .239

Burleson 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .240

O’Neill lf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .234

Walker rf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .282

Carlson cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236

DeJong ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .238

Totals 35 7 10 7 7 8

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Hoerner ss 3 0 0 0 2 0 .270

Suzuki rf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .262

Happ lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243

Bellinger cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .310

Gomes c 4 1 3 1 0 1 .270

Morel 2b 3 0 0 1 1 2 .269

Wisdom 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .198

Tauchman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260

Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .237

Amaya dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .271

Totals 33 2 6 2 4 8

St. Louis 100 420 000 — 7 10 0

Chicago 000 100 100 — 2 6 2

E: Wisdom 2 (10). LOB: St. Louis 8, Chicago 9. 2B: Contreras (21), O’Neill (5), Arenado (19), Burleson (10), Suzuki (14), Mancini (11). 3B: Gomes 2 (2). HR: Walker (9), off Stroman; DeJong (13), off Rucker. RBIs: Contreras (38), Walker 2 (28), Arenado 2 (74), DeJong 2 (32), Gomes (33), Morel (42). SB: Nootbaar (7). DP: Chicago 4.

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO ERA

Matz, W, 1-7 5 3 1 1 1 6 4.67

Pallante 1 0 0 0 0 0 4.84

Leahy 2/3 1 1 1 2 0 21.60

Romero 11/3 1 0 0 0 1 2.55

Gallegos 1 1 0 0 1 1 4.05

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO ERA

Stroman, L, 10-7 32/3 7 5 4 4 4 3.09

Rucker 11/3 2 2 2 0 0 5.21

Assad 4 1 0 0 3 4 3.80

Inherited runners-scored: Romero 3-0, Rucker 2-0. HBP: Leahy (Wisdom). WP: Gallegos. T: 2:58. Att.: 34,251.

White Sox 6, Mets 2

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Benintendi lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .287

Anderson ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .235

Robert Jr. cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .275

Jiménez dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .272

Burger 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .221

Grandal c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .250

Remillard 3b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .315

Colás rf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .200

Andrus 2b 3 0 1 2 0 1 .208

Totals 33 6 9 6 2 9

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Nimmo cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .261

Pham lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .272

Guillorme 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .240

Lindor ss 2 0 0 0 2 2 .229

Alonso 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .204

McNeil 2b-rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .246

Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .243

Baty 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235

Canha rf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241

Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .223

Narváez c 3 1 2 1 0 1 .209

Totals 30 2 4 2 5 8

Chicago 110 004 000 — 6 9 0

New York 000 010 010 — 2 4 1

E: Alonso (5). LOB: Chicago 4, New York 6. 2B: Remillard (5), Grandal (12), Nimmo (16). 3B: Andrus (1). HR: Narváez (1), off Kopech. RBIs: Jiménez (41), Andrus 2 (20), Grandal 2 (26), Colás (9), Narváez (4), Alonso (63). SB: Robert Jr. (10), Lindor (14). SF: Andrus, Colás. DP: Chicago 1; New York 1.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO ERA

Kopech, W, 4-8 52/3 2 1 1 4 5 4.29

Bummer 12/3 1 1 1 1 1 7.02

Santos 2/3 1 0 0 0 1 2.62

Graveman 1 0 0 0 0 1 3.00

New York IP H R ER BB SO ERA

Quintana, L, 0-1 5 6 2 2 0 3 3.60

Smith 2/3 3 4 1 1 1 4.65

Peterson 11/3 0 0 0 1 2 6.35

Leone 1 0 0 0 0 2 4.67

Gott 1 0 0 0 0 1 6.23

Inherited runners-scored: Bummer 1-0, Santos 1-1, Peterson 1-0. T: 2:37. Att.: 34,751.

FRIDAY’S BOX SCORES

Cubs 4, Cardinals 3

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Carlson cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .232

Nootbaar ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .256

Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .283

Arenado 3b 5 0 1 2 0 0 .286

Contreras dh 4 0 2 0 0 2 .242

O’Neill lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .235

Walker rf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .284

DeJong ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .238

Knizner c 3 0 0 1 0 2 .222

Donovan ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .284

Fermín 2b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .143

Burleson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239

Totals 34 3 7 3 5 12

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Tauchman cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .259

Hoerner ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .268

Happ lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .243

Bellinger 1b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .317

Suzuki rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .259

Morel 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .268

Gomes dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .265

Mastrobuoni 3b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .217

Amaya c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .274

Totals 33 4 9 4 1 8

St. Louis 010 000 200 — 3 7 0

Chicago 004 000 00x — 4 9 1

E: Morel (2). LOB: St. Louis 11, Chicago 6. 2B: Bellinger (15), Tauchman (9). HR: Mastrobuoni (1), off Flaherty; Bellinger (13), off Flaherty. RBIs: Knizner (17), Arenado 2 (76), Mastrobuoni (3), Tauchman (30), Bellinger 2 (37). SB: Morel (3), Walker (4), O’Neill (2). DP: Chicago 2.

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO ERA

Flaherty, L, 7-6 6 8 4 4 1 6 4.39

Pallante 1 1 0 0 0 0 4.71

Stratton 1 0 0 0 0 2 4.09

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO ERA

Steele, W, 10-3 61/3 6 2 2 1 9 2.95

Merryweather 2/3 1 1 1 1 2 4.10

Fulmer 1/3 0 0 0 2 1 4.43

Leiter Jr. 2/3 0 0 0 1 0 3.38

Alzolay, S, 8-9 1 0 0 0 0 0 2.57

Inherited runners-scored: Merryweather 1-1, Leiter Jr. 2-0. HBP: Steele (Walker), Alzolay (Contreras). WP: Steele, Merryweather. PB: Amaya (2). T: 2:48. Att.: 38,819.

AUTO RACING

IndyCar

Points Leaders

Through July 16

1. Alex Palou, 417.

2. Scott Dixon, 300.

3. Josef Newgarden, 291.

4. Marcus Ericsson, 275.

5. Pato O’Ward, 274.

6. Scott McLaughlin, 258.

7. Christian Lundgaard, 248.

8. Will Power, 242.

9. Colton Herta, 239.

10. Alexander Rossi, 230.

11. Kyle Kirkwood, 192.

12. Felix Rosenqvist, 183.

13. Romain Grosjean, 175.

14. Graham Rahal, 167.

15. Rinus VeeKay, 158.

16. Marcus Armstrong, 156.

17. Callum Ilott, 154.

18. Santino Ferrucci, 138.

19. David Malukas, 134.

20. Agustin Canapino, 113.

20. Helio Castroneves, 113.

22. Devlin DeFrancesco, 111.

23. Jack Harvey, 101.

24. Conor Daly, 98.

25. Simon Pagenaud, 88.

26. Sting Ray Robb, 82.

27. Benjamin Pedersen, 80.

28. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 49.

29. Takuma Sato, 37.

30. Ed Carpenter, 27.

31. Tony Kanaan, 18.

32. Marco Andretti, 13.

33. RC Enerson, 5.

33. Tom Blomqvist, 5.

33. Katherine Legge, 5.

Schedule-Winners

March 5 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Marcus Ericsson)

April 2 — PPG 375 (Josef Newgarden)

April 16 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (Kyle Kirkwood)

April 30 — Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix (Scott McLaughlin)

May 13 — GMR Grand Prix (Alex Palou)

May 28 — 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 (Josef Newgarden)

June 4 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Alex Palou)

June 18 — Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America (Alex Palou)

July 2 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio (Alex Palou)

July 16 — Honda Indy Toronto, Toronto (Christian Lundgaard)

July 22 — Hy-Vee Homefront 250, Newton, Iowa.

July 23 — Hy-Vee One Step 250, Newton, Iowa.

Aug. 6 — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.

Aug. 12 — Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis.

Aug. 27 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 4 — Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore.

Sept. 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, Calif.

BASKETBALL

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

New York 15 5 .750 —

Connecticut 16 6 .727 —

Atlanta 12 9 .571 3½

Washington 11 10 .524 4½

Chicago 8 13 .381 7½

Indiana 6 15 .286 9½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Las Vegas 20 2 .909 —

Dallas 12 9 .571 7½

Minnesota 10 12 .455 10

Los Angeles 7 14 .333 12½

Phoenix 6 15 .286 13½

Seattle 4 17 .190 15½

Thursday’s results

Connecticut 82, Atlanta 71

Minnesota 73, Los Angeles 70

Phoenix 80, Chicago 62

Las Vegas 79, Seattle 63

Friday’s result

New York 96, Washington 87

Saturday’s games

Connecticut at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Phoenix at Washington, 12 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 2 p.m.

soccer

MLS

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Cincinnati 15 2 6 51 39 25

New England 12 4 7 43 42 28

Philadelphia 12 7 4 40 39 26

Nashville 11 8 5 38 31 22

Orlando City 10 6 7 37 34 28

Columbus 10 7 6 36 45 33

Atlanta 9 7 8 35 42 39

Chicago 8 7 8 32 31 31

D.C. United 8 10 6 30 32 34

CF Montréal 9 12 2 29 22 32

New York 6 9 8 26 22 26

Charlotte FC 6 9 8 26 30 40

New York City FC 5 8 11 26 25 30

Toronto FC 3 11 10 19 18 33

Inter Miami CF 5 14 3 18 22 36

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Saint Louis City SC 13 8 2 41 43 27

Los Angeles FC 10 6 7 37 34 25

Real Salt Lake 10 7 7 37 35 34

Seattle 10 8 6 36 29 23

Austin FC 9 9 5 32 32 32

San Jose 8 7 8 32 28 29

Vancouver 8 7 7 31 38 32

FC Dallas 8 9 6 30 25 26

Houston 8 10 5 29 26 31

Minnesota United 7 8 7 28 26 30

Sport. Kansas City 6 11 8 26 31 36

Portland 6 9 8 26 26 33

LA Galaxy 5 10 7 22 25 37

Colorado 3 10 10 19 16 30

League is on break until Aug. 20

NWSL

W L T Pts GF GA

North Carolina 8 5 2 26 21 13

Portland 7 4 4 25 34 21

Gotham FC 7 4 4 25 17 14

OL Reign 7 5 3 24 23 18

Washington 6 3 6 24 22 21

San Diego 6 6 3 21 21 18

Louisville 4 4 7 19 19 16

Orlando 6 8 1 19 15 21

Houston 4 5 6 18 10 12

Angel City 4 6 5 17 18 23

Chicago 5 9 1 16 19 33

Kansas City 5 10 0 15 17 26

League is on break for the World Cup

Odds

Home team in CAPS.

MLB

SATURDAY

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

N.Y YANKEES -225 Kansas City +188

TAMPA BAY -190 Baltimore +160

SEATTLE -120 Toronto +102

MINNESOTA -142 Chi. White Sox +120

Houston -210 OAKLAND +176

National League

MIAMI -162 Colorado +136

CHICAGO CUBS OFF St. Louis OFF

CINCINNATI OFF Arizona OFF

San Francisco -180 WASHINGTON +152

Atlanta -138 MILWAUKEE +118

Interleague

LA Dodgers -124 TEXAS +106

N.Y Mets -116 BOSTON -102

DETROIT OFF San Diego OFF

Philadelphia -116 CLEVELAND -102

LA ANGELS -178 Pittsburgh +150

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Shintaro Fujinami. Optioned RHP Logan Gillaspie to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with C Kyle Teel, RHPs Matt Duffy, Trennor O’Donnell, Blake Wehunt, C.J. Weins, LHPs Connelly Early, Ryan Ammons, SS Kristian Campbell and OF Caden Rose. Signed non-drafted RHPs Max Carlson, Isaac Stebens, Cade Feeney and LHPs Jojo Ingrassia and Zach Fogell. Sent RHP Corey Kluber and SS Trevor Story to Portland (EL) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Logan Gillaspie to Norfolk (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Released RHP Brooks Kriske.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed C Jose Trevino on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 18. Recalled C Ben Rortvedt from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with INFs Jacob Wilson, Myles Naylor, Colby Halter, Luke Mann, OFs Ryan Lasko, Jonah Cox, Will Simpson, Nate Nankil, RHPs Nathan Dettmer, Jackson Finley, Corey Avant, Tom Reisinger, Ryan Brown, Drew Conover, C Cole Simpson, LHPs Will Johnston and Diego Barrera. Signed non-drafted C Nick Schwartz and SS Casey Yamauchi.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed C Francisco Mejia on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Rene Pinto from Durham (IL). Agreed to terms with SSs Hunter Haas, Brayden Taylor, Adrian Santana, OF Colton Ledbetter, C Bryan Broecker, RHPs Garrett Edwards, T.J. Nichols, Trevor Harrison, Chandler Murphy, Owen Wild, Hayden Snelsire, Adam Boucher, Will Stevens, LHPs T.J. Fondtain, Jeremy Pilon, Dalton Fowler, 1Bs Tre Morgan and Wooyeoul Shin.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired LHP Genesis Cabrera from St. Louis in exchange for C Sammy Hernandez. Designated RHP Trent Thornton for assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated LHP Andrew Chafin from the paternity list. Optioned LHP Joe Mantiply to Reno (PCL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Peter Lambert from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Tommy Doyle to Albuquerque.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RF Jerar Encarnacion ourtight to Jacksonville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with SSs Eric Bitonti and Cooper Pratt.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled INF Mark Vientos from Syracuse (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated INF Josh Harrison from the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Jake Cave from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned INFs Drew Ellis and Darick Hall to Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed non-drafted free agent RHP Noah Takacs. Returned LHP Joe José Hernández from his rehabilitation assignment and activated him from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Yohan Ramirez to Indianapolis (IL). Returned RHP Wil Crowe from his rehabilitation assignment, reinstated him from the 60-Day IL and designated him for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent C Israel Pineda to Wilmington (SAL) on a rehab assignment.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived G Tyrese Martin. Signed G Wesley Matthews.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Nathan Knight to a two-way contract.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Signed C Nerlens Noel.

Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Abby Meyers to a 7-day contract.