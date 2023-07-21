SUMMER BASEBALL
Thursday’s Late Results
Griffith Generals 11, Elkhart County Miracle 1 (7 inn.)
AT GRIFFITH H.S.
Miracle 000 001 0 — 1 4 2
Generals 432 002 x — 11 5 1
2B – Altobelli (G). Pitching summary – MIRACLE – Garcia (1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 7 BB, 0 SO), Lesher (2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO), Mason (2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO). GENERALS – White (6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO), Polly (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO). WP – White. LP – Garcia. Leading hitters – GENERALS – Altobelli (2B, 3 R), Jones (3 RBI), Mayer (2 RBI).
Indiana Panthers 11, NWI Oilmen 10
AT OIL CITY STADIUM
Panthers 015 021 011 — 11 12 2
Oilmen 001 305 001 — 10 16 2
2B – Cummings 2, Lamb (P); J. Comia, O’Conner, Stressler (O). 3B – Phillips (O). HR – Stressler (O). Pitching summary – PANTHERS – Chomo (5 2/3 IP, 14 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO), Vega (3 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO). OILMEN – Bravo (3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO), Canelon (5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO), Egan (1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO). Leading hitters – PANTHERS – Lamb (3-5, 2B, 4 RBI), Cummings (2-4, 2 2B, 3 R, RBI), Noble (2-4, 2 R, RBI), Outlaw (2-4, 3 R), Scumaci (R, 2 RBI), Vilecki (RBI), Ballard (RBI). OILMEN – Schmitke (4-5, R, RBI), Stressler (2-4, 2B, HR, R, RBI), Phillips (2-4, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI), O’Conner (2-5, 2B, R), Denty (2-4, R, RBI), Comia (2B, R), Anderson (R, 2 RBI), Seymour (2 RBI), Cunniff (2 R, RBI).
Southland Vikings 8, Lake County Corn Dogs 7
AT DOWLING PARK
Corn Dogs 400 100 200 — 7 10 1
Vikings 001 340 00x — 8 10 0
2B – Schultz, Stevanovic, Loden, Matulich (CD). 3B – Winters (CD); Luna (V). Pitching summary – CORN DOGS — Walters (5 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO), Dubois (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO). VIKINGS – Vicek (6 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO), Maloney (1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO), Cook (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), Kelly (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO). WP – Vicek (6-0). LP – Walters (3-2). SV – Kelly (3). Leading hitters – CORN DOGS – Stevanovic (3-5, 2B, R, RBI), Puplava (R, 2 RBI), Loden (2B, R, RBI), Matulich (2B, R, RBI), Schultz (2B, 2 R), Winters (3B, R), Zychowski (RBI). VIKINGS – Harris (3-4, 2 R, RBI), Carrano (2-4), Luna (3B, 3 RBI), Merk (2 RBI), Schau (RBI), Dumo (2 R), Fitzharris (2 R), Dunne (2 R). RECORDS – Southland Vikings 22-17, Lake County Corn Dogs 23-12.
pro BASEBALL
MLB
THURSDAY’S late BOX SCORES
Cardinals 7, Cubs 2
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Nootbaar cf-rf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .258
Goldschmidt dh 4 2 2 0 1 0 .286
Gorman 2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .239
Arenado 3b 5 0 1 2 0 2 .287
Contreras c 3 0 1 1 2 0 .239
Burleson 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .240
O’Neill lf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .234
Walker rf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .282
Carlson cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236
DeJong ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .238
Totals 35 7 10 7 7 8
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hoerner ss 3 0 0 0 2 0 .270
Suzuki rf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .262
Happ lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Bellinger cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .310
Gomes c 4 1 3 1 0 1 .270
Morel 2b 3 0 0 1 1 2 .269
Wisdom 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .198
Tauchman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .237
Amaya dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .271
Totals 33 2 6 2 4 8
St. Louis 100 420 000 — 7 10 0
Chicago 000 100 100 — 2 6 2
E: Wisdom 2 (10). LOB: St. Louis 8, Chicago 9. 2B: Contreras (21), O’Neill (5), Arenado (19), Burleson (10), Suzuki (14), Mancini (11). 3B: Gomes 2 (2). HR: Walker (9), off Stroman; DeJong (13), off Rucker. RBIs: Contreras (38), Walker 2 (28), Arenado 2 (74), DeJong 2 (32), Gomes (33), Morel (42). SB: Nootbaar (7). DP: Chicago 4.
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Matz, W, 1-7 5 3 1 1 1 6 4.67
Pallante 1 0 0 0 0 0 4.84
Leahy 2/3 1 1 1 2 0 21.60
Romero 11/3 1 0 0 0 1 2.55
Gallegos 1 1 0 0 1 1 4.05
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Stroman, L, 10-7 32/3 7 5 4 4 4 3.09
Rucker 11/3 2 2 2 0 0 5.21
Assad 4 1 0 0 3 4 3.80
Inherited runners-scored: Romero 3-0, Rucker 2-0. HBP: Leahy (Wisdom). WP: Gallegos. T: 2:58. Att.: 34,251.
White Sox 6, Mets 2
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Benintendi lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .287
Anderson ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .235
Robert Jr. cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .275
Jiménez dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .272
Burger 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .221
Grandal c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .250
Remillard 3b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .315
Colás rf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .200
Andrus 2b 3 0 1 2 0 1 .208
Totals 33 6 9 6 2 9
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Nimmo cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .261
Pham lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .272
Guillorme 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Lindor ss 2 0 0 0 2 2 .229
Alonso 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .204
McNeil 2b-rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .246
Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .243
Baty 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Canha rf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Narváez c 3 1 2 1 0 1 .209
Totals 30 2 4 2 5 8
Chicago 110 004 000 — 6 9 0
New York 000 010 010 — 2 4 1
E: Alonso (5). LOB: Chicago 4, New York 6. 2B: Remillard (5), Grandal (12), Nimmo (16). 3B: Andrus (1). HR: Narváez (1), off Kopech. RBIs: Jiménez (41), Andrus 2 (20), Grandal 2 (26), Colás (9), Narváez (4), Alonso (63). SB: Robert Jr. (10), Lindor (14). SF: Andrus, Colás. DP: Chicago 1; New York 1.
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Kopech, W, 4-8 52/3 2 1 1 4 5 4.29
Bummer 12/3 1 1 1 1 1 7.02
Santos 2/3 1 0 0 0 1 2.62
Graveman 1 0 0 0 0 1 3.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Quintana, L, 0-1 5 6 2 2 0 3 3.60
Smith 2/3 3 4 1 1 1 4.65
Peterson 11/3 0 0 0 1 2 6.35
Leone 1 0 0 0 0 2 4.67
Gott 1 0 0 0 0 1 6.23
Inherited runners-scored: Bummer 1-0, Santos 1-1, Peterson 1-0. T: 2:37. Att.: 34,751.
FRIDAY’S BOX SCORES
Cubs 4, Cardinals 3
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carlson cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .232
Nootbaar ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .283
Arenado 3b 5 0 1 2 0 0 .286
Contreras dh 4 0 2 0 0 2 .242
O’Neill lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .235
Walker rf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .284
DeJong ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .238
Knizner c 3 0 0 1 0 2 .222
Donovan ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .284
Fermín 2b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .143
Burleson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Totals 34 3 7 3 5 12
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tauchman cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .259
Hoerner ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .268
Happ lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .243
Bellinger 1b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .317
Suzuki rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .259
Morel 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .268
Gomes dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .265
Mastrobuoni 3b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .217
Amaya c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .274
Totals 33 4 9 4 1 8
St. Louis 010 000 200 — 3 7 0
Chicago 004 000 00x — 4 9 1
E: Morel (2). LOB: St. Louis 11, Chicago 6. 2B: Bellinger (15), Tauchman (9). HR: Mastrobuoni (1), off Flaherty; Bellinger (13), off Flaherty. RBIs: Knizner (17), Arenado 2 (76), Mastrobuoni (3), Tauchman (30), Bellinger 2 (37). SB: Morel (3), Walker (4), O’Neill (2). DP: Chicago 2.
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Flaherty, L, 7-6 6 8 4 4 1 6 4.39
Pallante 1 1 0 0 0 0 4.71
Stratton 1 0 0 0 0 2 4.09
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Steele, W, 10-3 61/3 6 2 2 1 9 2.95
Merryweather 2/3 1 1 1 1 2 4.10
Fulmer 1/3 0 0 0 2 1 4.43
Leiter Jr. 2/3 0 0 0 1 0 3.38
Alzolay, S, 8-9 1 0 0 0 0 0 2.57
Inherited runners-scored: Merryweather 1-1, Leiter Jr. 2-0. HBP: Steele (Walker), Alzolay (Contreras). WP: Steele, Merryweather. PB: Amaya (2). T: 2:48. Att.: 38,819.
AUTO RACING
IndyCar
Points Leaders
Through July 16
1. Alex Palou, 417.
2. Scott Dixon, 300.
3. Josef Newgarden, 291.
4. Marcus Ericsson, 275.
5. Pato O’Ward, 274.
6. Scott McLaughlin, 258.
7. Christian Lundgaard, 248.
8. Will Power, 242.
9. Colton Herta, 239.
10. Alexander Rossi, 230.
11. Kyle Kirkwood, 192.
12. Felix Rosenqvist, 183.
13. Romain Grosjean, 175.
14. Graham Rahal, 167.
15. Rinus VeeKay, 158.
16. Marcus Armstrong, 156.
17. Callum Ilott, 154.
18. Santino Ferrucci, 138.
19. David Malukas, 134.
20. Agustin Canapino, 113.
20. Helio Castroneves, 113.
22. Devlin DeFrancesco, 111.
23. Jack Harvey, 101.
24. Conor Daly, 98.
25. Simon Pagenaud, 88.
26. Sting Ray Robb, 82.
27. Benjamin Pedersen, 80.
28. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 49.
29. Takuma Sato, 37.
30. Ed Carpenter, 27.
31. Tony Kanaan, 18.
32. Marco Andretti, 13.
33. RC Enerson, 5.
33. Tom Blomqvist, 5.
33. Katherine Legge, 5.
Schedule-Winners
March 5 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Marcus Ericsson)
April 2 — PPG 375 (Josef Newgarden)
April 16 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (Kyle Kirkwood)
April 30 — Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix (Scott McLaughlin)
May 13 — GMR Grand Prix (Alex Palou)
May 28 — 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 (Josef Newgarden)
June 4 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Alex Palou)
June 18 — Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America (Alex Palou)
July 2 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio (Alex Palou)
July 16 — Honda Indy Toronto, Toronto (Christian Lundgaard)
July 22 — Hy-Vee Homefront 250, Newton, Iowa.
July 23 — Hy-Vee One Step 250, Newton, Iowa.
Aug. 6 — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.
Aug. 12 — Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis.
Aug. 27 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.
Sept. 4 — Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore.
Sept. 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, Calif.
BASKETBALL
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
New York 15 5 .750 —
Connecticut 16 6 .727 —
Atlanta 12 9 .571 3½
Washington 11 10 .524 4½
Chicago 8 13 .381 7½
Indiana 6 15 .286 9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 20 2 .909 —
Dallas 12 9 .571 7½
Minnesota 10 12 .455 10
Los Angeles 7 14 .333 12½
Phoenix 6 15 .286 13½
Seattle 4 17 .190 15½
Thursday’s results
Connecticut 82, Atlanta 71
Minnesota 73, Los Angeles 70
Phoenix 80, Chicago 62
Las Vegas 79, Seattle 63
Friday’s result
New York 96, Washington 87
Saturday’s games
Connecticut at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s games
Phoenix at Washington, 12 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 2 p.m.
soccer
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 15 2 6 51 39 25
New England 12 4 7 43 42 28
Philadelphia 12 7 4 40 39 26
Nashville 11 8 5 38 31 22
Orlando City 10 6 7 37 34 28
Columbus 10 7 6 36 45 33
Atlanta 9 7 8 35 42 39
Chicago 8 7 8 32 31 31
D.C. United 8 10 6 30 32 34
CF Montréal 9 12 2 29 22 32
New York 6 9 8 26 22 26
Charlotte FC 6 9 8 26 30 40
New York City FC 5 8 11 26 25 30
Toronto FC 3 11 10 19 18 33
Inter Miami CF 5 14 3 18 22 36
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 13 8 2 41 43 27
Los Angeles FC 10 6 7 37 34 25
Real Salt Lake 10 7 7 37 35 34
Seattle 10 8 6 36 29 23
Austin FC 9 9 5 32 32 32
San Jose 8 7 8 32 28 29
Vancouver 8 7 7 31 38 32
FC Dallas 8 9 6 30 25 26
Houston 8 10 5 29 26 31
Minnesota United 7 8 7 28 26 30
Sport. Kansas City 6 11 8 26 31 36
Portland 6 9 8 26 26 33
LA Galaxy 5 10 7 22 25 37
Colorado 3 10 10 19 16 30
League is on break until Aug. 20
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 8 5 2 26 21 13
Portland 7 4 4 25 34 21
Gotham FC 7 4 4 25 17 14
OL Reign 7 5 3 24 23 18
Washington 6 3 6 24 22 21
San Diego 6 6 3 21 21 18
Louisville 4 4 7 19 19 16
Orlando 6 8 1 19 15 21
Houston 4 5 6 18 10 12
Angel City 4 6 5 17 18 23
Chicago 5 9 1 16 19 33
Kansas City 5 10 0 15 17 26
League is on break for the World Cup
Odds
FanDuel.com line
Home team in CAPS.
MLB
SATURDAY
American League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y YANKEES -225 Kansas City +188
TAMPA BAY -190 Baltimore +160
SEATTLE -120 Toronto +102
MINNESOTA -142 Chi. White Sox +120
Houston -210 OAKLAND +176
National League
MIAMI -162 Colorado +136
CHICAGO CUBS OFF St. Louis OFF
CINCINNATI OFF Arizona OFF
San Francisco -180 WASHINGTON +152
Atlanta -138 MILWAUKEE +118
Interleague
LA Dodgers -124 TEXAS +106
N.Y Mets -116 BOSTON -102
DETROIT OFF San Diego OFF
Philadelphia -116 CLEVELAND -102
LA ANGELS -178 Pittsburgh +150
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Shintaro Fujinami. Optioned RHP Logan Gillaspie to Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with C Kyle Teel, RHPs Matt Duffy, Trennor O’Donnell, Blake Wehunt, C.J. Weins, LHPs Connelly Early, Ryan Ammons, SS Kristian Campbell and OF Caden Rose. Signed non-drafted RHPs Max Carlson, Isaac Stebens, Cade Feeney and LHPs Jojo Ingrassia and Zach Fogell. Sent RHP Corey Kluber and SS Trevor Story to Portland (EL) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Logan Gillaspie to Norfolk (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Released RHP Brooks Kriske.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed C Jose Trevino on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 18. Recalled C Ben Rortvedt from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with INFs Jacob Wilson, Myles Naylor, Colby Halter, Luke Mann, OFs Ryan Lasko, Jonah Cox, Will Simpson, Nate Nankil, RHPs Nathan Dettmer, Jackson Finley, Corey Avant, Tom Reisinger, Ryan Brown, Drew Conover, C Cole Simpson, LHPs Will Johnston and Diego Barrera. Signed non-drafted C Nick Schwartz and SS Casey Yamauchi.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed C Francisco Mejia on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Rene Pinto from Durham (IL). Agreed to terms with SSs Hunter Haas, Brayden Taylor, Adrian Santana, OF Colton Ledbetter, C Bryan Broecker, RHPs Garrett Edwards, T.J. Nichols, Trevor Harrison, Chandler Murphy, Owen Wild, Hayden Snelsire, Adam Boucher, Will Stevens, LHPs T.J. Fondtain, Jeremy Pilon, Dalton Fowler, 1Bs Tre Morgan and Wooyeoul Shin.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired LHP Genesis Cabrera from St. Louis in exchange for C Sammy Hernandez. Designated RHP Trent Thornton for assignment.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated LHP Andrew Chafin from the paternity list. Optioned LHP Joe Mantiply to Reno (PCL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Peter Lambert from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Tommy Doyle to Albuquerque.
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RF Jerar Encarnacion ourtight to Jacksonville (IL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with SSs Eric Bitonti and Cooper Pratt.
NEW YORK METS — Recalled INF Mark Vientos from Syracuse (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated INF Josh Harrison from the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Jake Cave from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned INFs Drew Ellis and Darick Hall to Lehigh Valley.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed non-drafted free agent RHP Noah Takacs. Returned LHP Joe José Hernández from his rehabilitation assignment and activated him from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Yohan Ramirez to Indianapolis (IL). Returned RHP Wil Crowe from his rehabilitation assignment, reinstated him from the 60-Day IL and designated him for assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent C Israel Pineda to Wilmington (SAL) on a rehab assignment.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived G Tyrese Martin. Signed G Wesley Matthews.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Nathan Knight to a two-way contract.
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Signed C Nerlens Noel.
Women’s National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Abby Meyers to a 7-day contract.