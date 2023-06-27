Monday's Late Results
Southland Vikings 10, Elkhart County Miracle 8
(Completion of game suspended Sunday)
AT DOWLING PARK
|Southland Vikings;310 131 1 — 10 12 3
|Elkhart County Miracle;000 800 0 — 8 9 2
2B – Carrano, Harris, Dunne (V); Willis, Lesher (M). 3B – Schau (V). Pitching summary – VIKINGS – Quintero (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 SO), Cook (4 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO). MIRACLE – Burgh (3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO), Garcia (2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO), Russo (1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO). WP – Cook (1-2). LP – Garcia (0-1). Leading hitters – VIKINGS – Schau (2-5, 3B, 2 R), Dunne (2-2, 2B, 2 R, RBI), Jacobsen (2-4, R, RBI), Gurgone (R, 2 RBI), Merk (R, 2 RBI), Carrano (2B, R), Harris (2B, R, RBI).
Southland Vikings 2, Elkhart County Miracle 0
AT DOWLING PARK
|Elkhart County Miracle;000 000 0 — 0 2 0
|Southland Vikings;011 000 x — 2 9 1
2B – Willis (M); Rhodes (V). 3B – Merk (V). Pitching summary – MIRACLE – Gausselin (6 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO). VIKINGS – Chaney (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO), Kelly (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO). WP – Chaney (2-0). LP – Gausselin (4-1). SV – Kelly (1). Leading hitters – VIKINGS – Merk (2-2, 3B, R), Rhodes (2-3, 2B, R), Schau (RBI), Gurgone (RBI). RECORDS – Southland Vikings 13-11, Elkhart County Miracle 10-14.