Sunday’s Late Results

Indiana Panthers 10, Southland Vikings 4

AT HIGHLAND H.S.

Southland Vikings;100 200 100 — 4 9 1 Indiana Panthers;002 030 32x — 10 11 4

2B – Gentile (V); Bushnell, Signorell (P). HR – Cabrales (P). Pitching summary – VIKINGS – Maloney (5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO), Gentile (3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO). PANTHERS – Jones (4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO), Scanlon (5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO). Leading hitters – VIKINGS – Janik (4-5, R, RBI), Gentile (2-5, 2B, R), Vazquez (RBI), Pamias (RBI). PANTHERS – Rezael (3-4, 2 R), Bushnell (2-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI), Krol (2-4, R, 2 RBI), Cabrales (HR, R, 4 RBI), Signorell (2B, 2 RBI). RECORDS – Indiana Panthers 13-18, Southland Vikings 17-16.

Lake County Corn Dogs 6, Griffith Generals 5 (10 inn.)

AT GRIFFITH H.S.

Lake County Corn Dogs;001 101 002 1 — 6 12 3 Griffith Generals;000 050 000 0 — 5 7 2

2B – Stevanovic, Stout, Hansen (CD); Altobelli, Winburn (G). HR – Loden (CD). Pitching summary – CORN DOGS – Gallagher (4 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 6 SO), Thometz (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO), Loden (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), Stout (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 SO). GENERALS – White (6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO), Kumzi (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), Winburn (1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO), Polly (2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO). WP – Stout (2-0). LP – Winburn (0-2). Leading hitters – CORN DOGS – Stevanovic (3-5, 2B, R), Schultz (2-4, RBI), Imlach (2-5, R, RBI), Jones (2-4), Loden (HR, R, RBI), Stout (2B, R), Hansen (2B, R, RBI). GENERALS – Winburn (2-5, 2B, 2 RBI), Waszkiewicz (2-4, R, RBI), Altobelli (2-5, 2B, R), Orzech (RBI), Landkrohn (RBI). RECORDS – Lake County Corn Dogs 21-9, Griffith Generals 8-22.

NWI Oilmen 7, Elkhart County Miracle 1

AT NORTHWOOD H.S.

Northwest Indiana Oilmen;000 020 050 — 7 8 1 Elkhart County Miracle;000 000 001 — 1 11 1

2B – Mastros, Washilewski (O); Christun (M). Pitching summary – OILMEN – Washilewski (7 IP, 9 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO), Sobkoviak (2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO). MIRACLE – Gausselin (7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO), Garcia (0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO), Christun (1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO), Lesher (1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO). Leading hitters – OILMEN – Washilewski (3-4, 2, R, 2 RBI), Mastros (2-3, 2B, R), Suchoski (2R, RBI), Anderson (RBI), Headrick (RBI). RECORDS – Northwest Indiana Oilmen 21-10.

.

Saturday’s Late Results

Elkhart County Miracle 8, Southland Vikings 3

AT NORTHWOOD H.S.

Southland Vikings;200 000 001 — 3 5 4 Elkhart County Miracle;000 600 11x — 8 12 1

2B – Rhodes (V); Willis, Miller (M). Pitching summary – VIKINGS – Chaney (6 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO), Leouses (2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO). MIRACLE – Hernandez (9 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO). WP – Hernandez (2-0). LP – Chaney (2-2). Leading hitters – VIKINGS – Rhodes (3-3, 2B, R, RBI), Dunne (RBI), Hill (RBI), Fitzharris (run), Pamias (run). RECORDS – Elkhart County Miracle 14-19, Southland Vikings 17-15.