Local baseball

Thursday’s Late Results

Indiana Panthers 11, Griffith Generals 0

AT HIGHLAND H.S.

Generals 000 000 0 — 0 5 2

Panthers 213 320 x — 11 11 1

2B – Cabrales (P). 3B – Landkrohn (G). HR – Baronowski (P). Pitching summary – GENERALS – Polly (3 1/3 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO), Deel (1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO), Fairley (1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO). PANTHERS – Rafferty (6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 SO), Meyers (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO). Leading hitters – GENERALS – Landkrohn (2-2, 3B), Altobelli (1-3), Jones (1-3), Nowak (1-3). PANTHERS – Baronowski (2-2, HR, R, 5 RBI), Krol (2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI), Noble (2-2, 2 R), Cabrales (2B, R, RBI), Scumaci (3 R).

Southland Vikings 6-7, NWI Oilmen 2-6

AT DOWLING PARK

Oilmen 100 010 0 — 2 4 1

Vikings 030 003 x — 6 6 0

2B – Stressler, Daugherty, Schmitke (O); Merk (V). Pitching summary – OILMEN – Turek (6 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO). VIKINGS – Maloney (6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO), Kelly (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO). WP – Maloney (1-3). LP – Turek (3-4). SV – Kelly (4). Leading hitters – OILMEN – Daugherty (2B, R), Stressler (2B, RBI), Schmitke (2B), Phillips (RBI), Cunniff (run). VIKINGS – Merk (2-3, 2B, 2 R), Dunne (R, 2 RBI), Gurgone (2 RBI), Chaney (R, RBI).

(Game called due to darkness)

Oilmen 042 00 — 6 6 0

Vikings 070 0x — 7 6 1

2B – Carrano (V). 3B – Fornero (O); Pajeau (V). Pitching summary – OILMEN – Buckholtz (2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO), Lelito (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO). VIKINGS – Kelly (1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO), Hachem (3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO), Schwartz (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO). Leading hitters – OILMEN – Phillips (3-3, 2 R), Seymour (2-3, 2 R), Fornero (3B, R, 3 RBI). VIKINGS – Pajeau (3B, R, 3 RBI), Carrano (2B, R, RBI), Small (R, RBI), Gurgone (R, RBI), Rhodes (RBI). RECORDS – Southland Vikings 25-20, Northwest Indiana Oilmen 26-20.

Gary RailCats 10, Cleburne 7

Gary RailCats 130 320 001 — 10 13 1

Cleburne 302 000 002 — 7 12 1

2B – Diaz, Valera, Del Valle (RC); Alexander, Quintana (C). HR – Diaz (RC); Boswell, Alexander (C). Pitching summary – RAILCATS – Sheaks (5 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO), Nunez (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), Phillips (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO), Valdez (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO), Eisenbarger (1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO). CLEBURNE – Bullard (3 2/3 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO), Bell (1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO), Riley (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO), Krauza (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO), Casey (1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO). WP –Sheaks. LP – Bullard. Leading hitters – RAILCATS – Diaz (4-5, 2B, HR, 3 R, 4 RBI), Lingua (2-4, R, RBI), Marriaga (2-5, RBI), Del Valle (2B, R, RBI), Valera (2B, 2 RBI). RECORDS – Gary SouthShore RailCats 28-37, Cleburne 33-33.

AUTO RACING

IndyCar

Points Leaders

Through July 23

1. Alex Palou 477

2. Josef Newgarden 397

3. Scott Dixon 357

4. Marcus Ericsson 330

5. Scott McLaughlin 329

6. Pato O’Ward 329

7. Will Power 316

8. Colton Herta 276

9. Christian Lundgaard 275

10. Alexander Rossi 265

11. Kyle Kirkwood 237

12. Felix Rosenqvist 233

13. Romain Grosjean 212

14. Callum Ilott 185

15. Rinus VeeKay 183

Schedule

July 22 — Hy-Vee Homefront 250 (Josef Newgarden)

July 23 — Hy-Vee One Step 250 (Josef Newgarden)

Aug. 6 — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.

Aug. 12 — Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis.

Aug. 27 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 4 — Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore.

Sept. 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, Calif.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series

Points Leaders

Through July 23

1. Martin Truex Jr. 711

2. William Byron 681

3. Denny Hamlin 656

4. Christopher Bell 636

5. Ross Chastain 613

6. Kyle Busch 609

7. Kyle Larson 601

8. Kevin Harvick 601

9. Ryan Blaney 591

10. Joey Logano 575

11. Tyler Reddick 563

12. Brad Keselowski 560

13. Chris Buescher 549

14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 494

15. Bubba Wallace 465

16. Michael McDowell 455

17. AJ Allmendinger 438

18. Daniel Suárez 432

19. Ty Gibbs 427

20. Alex Bowman 409

21. Chase Elliott 399

22. Austin Cindric 395

23. Justin Haley 393

24. Todd Gilliland 358

25. Aric Almirola 352

26. Corey LaJoie 351

27. Ryan Preece 341

28. Erik Jones 322

29. Harrison Burton 297

30. Austin Dillon 295

Schedule

x-non-points race

July 30 — Cook Out 400, Richmond, Va.

Aug. 6 — FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 13 — Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Speedway, Ind.

Aug. 20 — Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 26 — Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.

PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 16

Sept. 3 — Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 10 — Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by Barstool Sportsbook, Kansas City, Kan.

Sept. 16 — Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.

PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 12

Sept. 24 — AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Fort Worth, Texas

Oct. 1 — YellaWood 500, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 8 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.

PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 8

Oct. 15 — South Point 400, Las Vegas

Oct. 22 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami, Homestead, Fla.

Oct. 29 — Xfinity 500, Ridgeway, Va.

CHAMPIONSHIP 4

Nov. 5 — NASCAR Cup Series Race Championship, Avondale, Ariz.

BASEBALL

MLB

THURSDAYS BOX SCORES

Cubs 10, Cardinals 3

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Tauchman cf 6 1 3 2 0 1 .257

Hoerner 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .280

Wisdom ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .192

Happ lf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .246

Bellinger 1b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .317

Suzuki rf 4 1 0 1 1 0 .256

Swanson ss 2 2 1 1 2 1 .268

Mancini ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236

Morel dh-2b 4 3 3 2 1 0 .281

Gomes c 4 0 2 3 0 1 .274

Amaya c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .263

Mstrobuoni 3b-ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .214

Totals 41 10 14 10 5 6

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Donovan dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .283

Gldschmidt 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .283

Burleson 1b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .240

Arenado 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .287

DeJong ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237

Contreras c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .248

Knizner c 4 2 2 3 0 0 .234

O’Neill lf 3 0 3 0 1 0 .252

Walker rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270

Gorman 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .243

Carlson cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235

Motter ss-3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143

Totals 35 3 8 3 3 8

Chicago 302 101 201 — 10 14 1

St. Louis 000 100 020 — 3 8 0

E: Wisdom (11). LOB: Chicago 11, St. Louis 8. 2B: Morel (9), Hoerner (18), Gomes (8), Arenado (20), Burleson (12), O’Neill (8). HR: Tauchman (5), off Suárez; Knizner (7), off Steele; Knizner (8), off Kay. RBIs: Swanson (43), Morel 2 (48), Gomes 3 (38), Mastrobuoni (4), Suzuki (34), Tauchman 2 (33), Knizner 3 (23). DP: Chicago 1.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO ERA

Steele, W, 11/3 6 5 1 1 3 4 2.87

Palencia 1 0 0 0 0 2 2.45

Kay 1 3 2 2 0 1 3.48

Rucker 1 0 0 0 0 1 5.03

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO ERA

Mikolas, L, 6-6 2/3 0 1 1 0 1 4.38

Hudson 41/3 9 5 5 2 3 4.19

Suárez 2 2 3 3 2 0 13.50

VerHagen 2 3 1 1 1 2 4.69

Inherited runners-scored: Hudson 1-1. HBP: Mikolas (Happ), VerHagen (Amaya). PB: Knizner (3). T: 2:53. Att.: 44,584.

Guardians 6, White Sox 3

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Kwan lf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .273

Giménez 2b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .244

Ramírez 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .288

J.Naylor 1b 4 1 2 3 1 0 .304

Bell dh 4 0 0 0 1 3 .239

Brennan rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .262

Gonzalez ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .203

Arias ss 4 1 2 0 1 1 .196

B.Naylor c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .227

Straw cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .237

Totals 39 6 13 6 3 9

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .281

Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241

Robert Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .267

Jiménez dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .285

Moncada 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228

Grandal 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .251

Burger 2b 3 2 2 3 1 0 .217

Colás rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .215

Zavala c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .158

Sheets ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .219

Totals 34 3 8 3 2 8

Cleveland 103 000 110 — 6 13 0

Chicago 001 020 000 — 3 8 4

E: Colás 3 (2), Zavala (3). LOB: Cleveland 10, Chicago 7. 2B: Giménez (16), J.Naylor 2 (24), Arias (6). 3B: Kwan (3). HR: Burger 2 (24), off Bibee. RBIs: Giménez (39), J.Naylor 3 (79), Brennan (28), B.Naylor (12), Burger 3 (51). SB: B.Naylor (1).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO ERA

Bibee, W, 7-2 62/3 6 3 3 2 6 3.11

Stephan 11/3 0 0 0 0 1 3.25

Clase, S, 28-35 1 2 0 0 0 1 3.02

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO ERA

Cease, L, 4-4 52/3 9 4 4 2 5 4.15

Bummer 2/3 1 1 1 0 1 6.69

Santos 12/3 2 1 1 0 1 2.68

Peralta 1 1 0 0 1 2 10.80

Inherited runners-scored: Stephan 1-0, Bummer 1-0, Santos 1-0. HBP: Bummer (Giménez), Stephan (Robert Jr.). T: 2:49. Att.: 20,893.

BASKETBALL

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

New York 18 6 .750 —

Connecticut 18 6 .750 —

Atlanta 13 11 .542 5

Washington 12 12 .500 6

Chicago 9 15 .375 9

Indiana 6 18 .250 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Las Vegas 22 2 .917 —

Dallas 14 10 .583 8

Minnesota 12 13 .480 10½

Los Angeles 9 15 .375 13

Phoenix 6 17 .261 15½

Seattle 5 19 .208 17

Thursday’s results

Los Angeles 81, Indiana 68

New York 95, Atlanta 84

Friday’s results

Dallas 90, Washington 62

Seattle 83, Chicago 74

Minnesota 88, New York 83

Saturday’s games

No Games scheduled.

Sunday’s games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 12 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 5 p.m.

GOLF

PGA

3M Open

TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota

Purse: $7.8M; Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71

a-amateur

Partial Second Round, suspended Friday

Lee Hodges 63-64—127 -15

Tyler Duncan 64-67—131 -11

Kevin Streelman 64-68—132 -10

J.T. Poston 66-66—132 -10

Tony Finau 66-66—132 -10

Brandt Snedeker 64-68—132 -10

Emilio Grillo 65-68—133 -9

David Lipsky 69-64—133 -9

Billy Horschel 66-67—133 -9

J.J. Spaun 66-68—134 -8

Hideki Matsuyama 64-70—134 -8

Keith Mitchell 68-66—134 -8

Callum Tarren 66-68—134 -8

Adam Long 70-65—135 -7

Zac Blair 69-66—135 -7

S.H. Kim 71-64—135 -7

Nick Hardy 65-70—135 -7

Adam Svensson 66-69—135 -7

Cam Davis 68-67—135 -7

Grayson Murray 68-67—135 -7

Aaron Baddeley 69-66—135 -7

Tyson Alexander 69-67—136 -6

Eric Cole 70-66—136 -6

Kevin Yu 70-66—136 -6

Ludvig Aberg 72-64—136 -6

Sam Ryder 70-66—136 -6

Patrick Rodgers 69-67—136 -6

Matt Kuchar 67-69—136 -6

Vincent Norman 66-70—136 -6

Martin Laird 68-68—136 -6

Brandon Wu 71-65—136 -6

Frankie Capan III 68-68—136 -6

Beau Hossler 68-69—137 -5

Dylan Wu 70-67—137 -5

Garrick Higgo 68-69—137 -5

Stephan Jaeger 71-66—137 -5

Aaron Rai 69-68—137 -5

Jason Dufner 69-68—137 -5

Kevin Chappell 69-68—137 -5

MJ Daffue 68-69—137 -5

Peter Kuest 71-66—137 -5

Ryan Gerard 69-68—137 -5

Trevor Cone 66-71—137 -5

Kramer Hickok 68-69—137 -5

Justin Suh 65-72—137 -5

Doug Ghim 74-63—137 -5

Ben Griffin 68-69—137 -5

Tom Hoge 68-69—137 -5

Matt Wallace 71-66—137 -5

Mackenzie Hughes 69-68—137 -5

Stewart Cink 74-63—137 -5

Alex Noren 71-66—137 -5

Doc Redman 66-71—137 -5

James Hahn 69-68—137 -5

Max McGreevy 68-69—137 -5

Chesson Hadley 71-66—137 -5

Russell Knox 70-67—137 -5

LPGA

Evian Championship

Evian Resort GC, Evian-les-Bains, France

Purse: $6.5M; Yardage: 6,527; Par: 71

Second Round, Friday

Celine Boutier 66-69—135 -7

Yuka Saso 67-69—136 -6

Patty Tavatanakit 69-67—136 -6

Nasa Hataoka 70-67—137 -5

Alison Lee 66-71—137 -5

Gaby Lopez 69-68—137 -5

Hae-Ran Ryu 67-71—138 -4

Celine Borge 67-72—139 -3

Peiyun Chien 68-71—139 -3

Brooke Henderson 69-70—139 -3

Paula Reto 64-75—139 -3

Gemma Dryburgh 70-70—140 -2

Linn Grant 69-71—140 -2

Esther Henseleit 67-73—140 -2

Jin Young Ko 70-70—140 -2

Minjee Lee 69-71—140 -2

Pernilla Lindberg 68-72—140 -2

Rose Zhang 69-71—140 -2

A Lim Kim 67-74—141 -1

Su Ji Kim 67-74—141 -1

Lilia Vu 71-70—141 -1

Wei-Ling Hsu 69-73—142 E

Eun-Hee Ji 67-75—142 E

Lydia Ko 66-76—142 E

Wichanee Meechai 66-76—142 E

Anna Nordqvist 72-70—142 E

Sung Hyun Park 72-70—142 E

Aditi Ashok 71-72—143 +1

Ariya Jutanugarn 70-73—143 +1

Minami Katsu 74-69—143 +1

Megan Khang 70-73—143 +1

Hyo Joo Kim 71-72—143 +1

Nelly Korda 70-73—143 +1

Jennifer Kupcho 68-75—143 +1

Leona Maguire 70-73—143 +1

Albane Valenzuela 69-74—143 +1

Amy Yang 72-71—143 +1

Angel Yin 67-76—143 +1

Ashleigh Buhai 72-72—144 +2

In Gee Chun 72-72—144 +2

Allisen Corpuz 71-73—144 +2

Daniela Darquea 70-74—144 +2

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 69-75—144 +2

Georgia Hall 71-73—144 +2

Min Lee 74-70—144 +2

Yan Liu 72-72—144 +2

Ryann O’Toole 70-74—144 +2

Min Ji Park 69-75—144 +2

Hinako Shibuno 72-72—144 +2

Angela Stanford 69-75—144 +2

Atthaya Thitikul 69-75—144 +2

soccer

MLS

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Cincinnati 15 2 6 51 39 25

New England 12 4 7 43 42 28

Philadelphia 12 7 4 40 39 26

Nashville 11 8 5 38 31 22

Orlando City 10 6 7 37 34 28

Columbus 10 7 6 36 45 33

Atlanta 9 7 8 35 42 39

Chicago 8 7 8 32 31 31

D.C. United 8 10 6 30 32 34

CF Montréal 9 12 2 29 22 32

New York 6 9 8 26 22 26

Charlotte FC 6 9 8 26 30 40

New York City FC 5 8 11 26 25 30

Toronto FC 3 11 10 19 18 33

Inter Miami CF 5 14 3 18 22 36

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Saint Louis City SC 13 8 2 41 43 27

Los Angeles FC 10 6 7 37 34 25

Real Salt Lake 10 7 7 37 35 34

Seattle 10 8 6 36 29 23

Austin FC 9 9 5 32 32 32

San Jose 8 7 8 32 28 29

Vancouver 8 7 7 31 38 32

FC Dallas 8 9 6 30 25 26

Houston 8 10 5 29 26 31

Minnesota United 7 8 7 28 26 30

Sport. Kansas City 6 11 8 26 31 36

Portland 6 9 8 26 26 33

LA Galaxy 5 10 7 22 25 37

Colorado 3 10 10 19 16 30

League is on break until Aug. 20

Odds

Home team in CAPS.

MLB

FRIDAY

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

TORONTO -132 LA Angels +112

Minnesota -172 KANSAS CITY +144

CHI. WHITE SOX OFF Cleveland OFF

Tampa Bay -118 HOUSTON +100

N.Y Yankees -118 BALTIMORE +100

National League

Philadelphia -162 PITTSBURGH +136

N.Y METS -162 Washington +136

ST. LOUIS -130 Chicago Cubs +110

ATLANTA -215 Milwaukee +180

LA DODGERS -230 Cincinnati +190

Interleague

MIAMI OFF Detroit OFF

SAN FRANCISCO -142 Boston +120

COLORADO OFF Oakland OFF

Seattle -118 ARIZONA +100

SAN DIEGO -180 Texas +152

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended St. Louis RHP Miles Mikolas five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing at Chicago Cubs OF Ian Happ during the top of the first inning of Thursday night’s game. Suspended St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol one-game with a fine for the same incident.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Declan Cronin from Charlotte (IL). Acquired C Korey Lee from Houston in exchange for RHP Kendall Graveman. Placed OF Trayce Thompson on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Bryan Shaw from Charlotte.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Zach Logue to Toledo (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled 2B Samad Taylor from Omaha (IL). Placed 1B Nick Pratto on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 27. Sent RHP Brad Keller on a rehab assignment to Omaha (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHPs Zack Weiss and Gerado Reyes to Salt Lake (PCL). Activated RHP Lucas Giolito.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated INF Jorge Polanco from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Cole Sands to St. Paul (IL). Activated RHP Dylan Floro.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated OF Willie Calhoun from the 10-day IL and designated him for assignment. Reinstated OF Aaron Judge from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Oswald Peraza to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled OF Bubba Thompson from Round Rock (PCL). Placed C Jonah Heim on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Josh Sborz from the 15-day IL. Acquired C Kevin Plawecki from San Diego in exchange for cash considerations.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Hayden Wesneski from Iowa (IL). Optioned RHP Michael Rucker to Iowa.

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Casey Legumina and RHP Vladimir Gutierrez to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) for rehab.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated L Kyle Freeland from the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Tommy Doyle from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed RHP Chase Anderson on the 15-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired RHPs Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly from Chicago White Sox in exchange for OF Trayce Thompson and RHPs Nick Nastrini and Jordan Leasure. Designated INF Eddys Leonard and LHP Justin Bruihl for assignment. Activated LHP Amed Rosario.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Matt Barnes on the 60-day IL. Activated RHP Jorge Lopez.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated LHP Justin Wilson from the 60-day IL. Transferred LHP Bennett Sousa from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL and sent him to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) for rehab.

NEW YORK METS — Traded RHP David Robertson to Miami in exchange for 2B Marco Vargas and C Ronald Hernandez. Recalled RHP Reed Garrett from Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled OF Josh Palacios from Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled LHP Matthew Liberatore from Memphis (IL). Optioned LHP Andrew Suarez to Memphis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Domingo Tapia outright to El Paso (PCL).

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Traded LHP Stephen Tarpley to Lexington in exchange for RHP Merandy Gonzalez.

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS: Signed RHP/LHP Mizuki Akatsuka and INF Walner Espinal.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed OF Hank Zeisler.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed OF Cole Brannen.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed LHP Marcos Quintarar.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Andrew Merfy.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed 1B/OF Joey Terdoslavich.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Logan Hofmann.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Jared Butler to a two-way contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed F Emily Engstler to a seven-day contract.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Released G Abby Meyers. Signed G Abby Meyers to a second seven-day contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Kyron Brown. Waived CB Cam Dantzler with an injury designation. Signed WR Andy Isabella.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived RB Tiyon Evans.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Michael Bandy. Activated WR Kendall Hinton from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Waived WR Nick Williams.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Tom Kennedy with an injury designation. Signed WR Trey Quinn.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed DL Jonathan Garvin on waivers.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed OT George Fant to a one-year contract. Waived OT Dylan Deatherage with an injury designation.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Ty Scott.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed LS Zach Wood to a four-year contract extension.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Kevin Atkins.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Devon Witherspoon and RB Wayne Taulapapa. Waived CB Montrae Braswell.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OL Chris Hubbard. Waived OL James Empey.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed C Zach Benson to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Nick Fea.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Agreed to terms with M Victor Palsson on a permanent transfer from FC Schalke (Belgian Pro League sided K.A.S. Eupen).

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired a 2023 international roster slot from Austin FC in exchange for $175,000 in 2024 general allocation money (GAM).

NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired M Andreas Perea on loan from Philadelphia Union through the remainder of the season in exchange for $300,000 in general allocation money (GAM).

MLS Next Pro

NEW YORK CITY FC II — Signed M Jacob Arroyave.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Signed G Kelsey Dossey to a replacement player contract.

COLLEGE

RICE — Named Genessee Puntigam assistant soccer coach.