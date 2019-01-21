Girls Basketball
IBCA Poll
Week 12 (Jan. 20)
Rank, School, Total Points, Record
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Hamilton Southeastern (12), 369, 20-1
2. Penn (5), 353, 20-0
3. Warren Central (1), 337, 16-2
4. Northwestern (2), 308, 20-3
5. Crown Point, 295, 22-0
6. Homestead, 289, 21-2
7. Brownsburg, 276, 18-2
8. Center Grove, 240, 18-2
9. North Central (Indianapolis), 227, 18-5
10. Marquette Catholic, 185, 17-2
11. Central Noble, 184, 21-0
12. Lawrence North, 163, 16-5
13. Castle, 141, 17-3
14. Mishawaka Marian, 119, 19-1
15. Bloomington South, 94, 17-3
16. Bedford North Lawrence, 86, 17-5
17. Vincennes Rivet, 85, 21-0
18. New Palestine, 74, 18-2
19. Triton Central, 50, 19-1
20. Benton Central, 38, 20-3
Other schools receiving votes: Bellmont, Ben Davis, Bremen, Carmel, Columbus North, Crawford County, East Central, Elkhart Central, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran, Greensburg, Bishop Noll, Harrison (W. Lafayette), Heritage Christian, Indianapolis Cathedral, Jeffersonville, Kankakee Valley, LaPorte, Linton-Stockton, Michigan City, Mt. Vernon (Fortville), North Judson-San Pierre, Northeastern, NorthWood, Norwell, Oak Hill, Pike, Salem, Vincennes Lincoln, Winchester Community, Zionsville.