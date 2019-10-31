Football
Indiana
Friday's Games
Class 6A
Sectional 1
Semifinals
Crown Point at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Lafayette Jefferson at Merrillville, 7 p.m., WRTW-FM (90.5), Regionsports.com, Facebook.com/regionsports (live video)
Sectional 2
Semifinals
Portage at Penn, 6 p.m., www.rrsn.com
Warsaw at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Sectional 9
Semifinals
LaPorte at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Munster at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Sectional 17
Semifinals
Lowell at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Highland at Hobart, 7 p.m., Regionsports.com, Facebook.com/regionsports (live video)
Class 3A
Sectional 25
Semifinals
Twin Lakes at Knox, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Sectional 33
Semifinals
Boone Grove at Andrean, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Rensselaer, 6 p.m.
Class A
Sectional 41
Semifinals
South Central vs. Culver Community, 6 p.m.
North Judson at Winamac, 6 p.m.
ILLINOIS
Friday's games
First round
Class 7A
TF South at Yorkville, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Marian Catholic at Sterling, 7 p.m.