{{featured_button_text}}
Football stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Football

Week 8

Friday

Bowman at Purdue Polytechnic (Indpls.), 5 p.m.

Andrean at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Calumet at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Chesterton, 7 p.m., www.USA-365.com, www.Indiana-Sports.com

Hammond at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Highland at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.WLQI977.com

Lake Station at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at St. Rita, 7 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Merrillville at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at LaPorte, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Morton at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Munster at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Oak Forest at TF North, 7 p.m.

South Central at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

TF South at Bremen, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Portage, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com

West Side at Clark, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Griffith, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0