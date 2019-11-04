{{featured_button_text}}
Football stock
Damian Rico, The Times

Football

Indiana

Friday's Games

Class 6A

Sectional 1

Championship

Merrillville at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Sectional 9

Championship

Valparaiso at LaPorte, 7 p.m., WEFM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Class 4A

Sectional 17

Championship

Lowell at Hobart, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Class 3A

Sectional 25

Championship

Knox at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Sectional 33

Championship

Rensselaer at Andrean, 7 p.m.

 

