Football
Indiana
Friday's Games
Class 6A
Sectional 1
Championship
Merrillville at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Sectional 9
Championship
Valparaiso at LaPorte, 7 p.m., WEFM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Class 4A
Sectional 17
Championship
Lowell at Hobart, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Class 3A
Sectional 25
Championship
Knox at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Sectional 33
Championship
Rensselaer at Andrean, 7 p.m.