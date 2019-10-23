{{featured_button_text}}
Football stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Football

Week 10

Friday

Class 4A

Sectional 17

First Round

Game 1, Griffith at Gavit

Game 2, West Side at Lowell, WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com (video)

Game 3, Highland at EC Central

Game 4, Hobart at Morton, WEFM-FM (95.9) www.rrsn.com, WRTW-FM (90.5), Regionsports.com & Facebook.com/regionsports

Sectional 18

First Round

Game 1, New Prairie at South Bend Riley.

Game 2, South Bend Clay at Culver Academies

Game 3, Logansport at South Bend St. Joseph

Game 4, Kankakee Valley at Plymouth,

Class 3A

Sectional 25

First Round

Game 1, Hanover Central at Twin Lakes

Game 2, Knox at Clark

Game 3, Calumet at Hammond

Game 4, River Forest at Benton Central

Class 2A

Sectional 33

First Round

Game 1, Rensselaer at Wheeler

Game 2, Boone Grove at Whiting

Game 3, Andrean at Bowman

Class A

Sectional 41

First Round

Game 1, South Central at West Central

Game 2, Culver Community at Lake Station

Game 3, South Newton at North Judson

Game 4, Roosevelt at Winamac

Illinois

(Regular-season games)

Leo at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

TF North at Hillcrest, 7 p.m.

Tinley Park at TF South, 7 p.m.

