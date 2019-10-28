Football
Week 11
Portage at Penn, 6 p.m., www.rrsn.com
South Central vs. Culver Community, 6 p.m.
Boone Grove vs. Andrean, 7 p.m.
Calumet vs. River Forest, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Griffith vs. Lowell, 7 p.m.
Highland vs. Hobart, 7 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Lafayette Jefferson at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Marian Catholic at Sterling, 7 p.m.
Munster at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
TF South at Yorkville, 7 p.m.
Warsaw at Chesterton, 7 p.m.