Football
Week 10
Friday
Class 4A
Sectional 17
First Round
Game 1, Griffith at Gavit
Game 2, West Side at Lowell, WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com (video)
Game 3, Highland at EC Central
Game 4, Hobart at Morton, WEFM-FM (95.9) www.rrsn.com
Sectional 18
First Round
Game 1, New Prairie at South Bend Riley.
Game 2, South Bend Clay at Culver Academies
Game 3, Logansport at South Bend St. Joseph
Game 4, Kankakee Valley at Plymouth,
Class 3A
Sectional 25
First Round
Game 1, Hanover Central at Twin Lakes
Game 2, Knox at Clark
Game 3, Calumet at Hammond
Game 4, River Forest at Benton Central
Class 2A
Sectional 33
First Round
Game 1, Rensselaer at Wheeler
Game 2, Boone Grove at Whiting
Game 3, Andrean at Bowman
Class A
Sectional 41
First Round
Game 1, South Central at West Central
Game 2, Culver Community at Lake Station
Game 3, South Newton at North Judson
Game 4, Roosevelt at Winamac
Illinois
(Regular-season games)
Leo at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
TF North at Hillcrest, 7 p.m.
Tinley Park at TF South, 7 p.m.