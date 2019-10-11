Football
Week 9
Friday
Indpls. Howe at Bowman, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Highland, 7 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Clark at Morton, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Hammond at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Crown Point, 7 p.m., www.USA-365.com, www.Indiana-Sports.com
Munster at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
South Central at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
South Newton at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
TF North at Tinley Park, 7 p.m.
TF South at Oak Forest, 7 p.m.
West Side at Gavit, 7 p.m.
St. Ignatius at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.