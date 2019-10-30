{{featured_button_text}}
Football stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Football

Indiana

Friday's Games

Class 6A

Sectional 1

Semifinals

Crown Point at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Lafayette Jefferson at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Sectional 2

Semifinals

Portage at Penn, 6 p.m., www.rrsn.com

Warsaw at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Sectional 9

Semifinals

LaPorte at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Munster at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Sectional 17

Semifinals

Lowell at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Highland at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Sectional 25

Semifinals

Twin Lakes at Knox, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Sectional 33

Semifinals

Boone Grove at Andrean, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Rensselaer, 6 p.m.

Class A

Sectional 41

Semifinals

South Central vs. Culver Community, 6 p.m.

North Judson at Winamac, 6 p.m.

ILLINOIS

Friday's games

First round

Class 7A

TF South at Yorkville, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Marian Catholic at Sterling, 7 p.m.

 

