{{featured_button_text}}
Football stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Football

Week 11

Portage at Penn, 6 p.m., www.rrsn.com

South Central vs. Culver Community, 6 p.m.

Boone Grove vs. Andrean, 7 p.m.

Calumet vs. River Forest, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Griffith vs. Lowell, 7 p.m.

Highland vs. Hobart, 7 p.m.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Lafayette Jefferson at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Marian Catholic at Sterling, 7 p.m.

Munster at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

TF South at Yorkville, 7 p.m.

Warsaw at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

 

0
0
0
0
0