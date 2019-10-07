Football
Week 8
Friday
Bowman at Purdue Polytechnic (Indpls.), 5 p.m.
Andrean at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Calumet at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Chesterton, 7 p.m., www.USA-365.com, www.Indiana-Sports.com
Hammond at Gavit, 7 p.m.
Highland at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.WLQI977.com
Lake Station at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at St. Rita, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at LaPorte, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Morton at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Oak Forest at TF North, 7 p.m.
South Central at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
TF South at Bremen, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Portage, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com
West Side at Clark, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Griffith, 7 p.m.