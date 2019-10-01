{{featured_button_text}}
Football stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Football

Week 7

Friday

Indpls. Attucks at Bowman, 6 p.m.

Eisenhower at TF North, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Clark at Gavit, 7 p.m.

EC Central at West Side, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Whiting, 7 p.m., Regionsports.com, Facebook.com/Regionsports (live video)

Hobart at Highland, 7 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Chesterton, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com

LaPorte at Crown Point, 7 p.m., www.USA-365.com, www.Indiana-Sports.com

Lowell at Munster, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Merrillville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com, WRTW-FM (90.5), Regionsports.com, Facebook.com/regionsports

Morton at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

River Forest at South Central, 7 p.m.

Thornton at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

TF South at Hillcrest, 7 p.m.

DePaul Prep at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0