Jonathan Miano, The Times

Football

Week 9

Friday

Indpls. Howe at Bowman, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Highland, 7 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Whiting, 7 p.m.. Facebook.com/Regionsports (live video)

Chesterton at Merrillville, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Clark at Morton, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Hammond at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com

Lowell at Hobart, 7 p.m., WRTW-FM (90.5), Facebook.com/Regionsports (live video), www.rrsn.com (video)

Michigan City at Crown Point, 7 p.m., www.USA-365.com, www.Indiana-Sports.com

Munster at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

South Central at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

South Newton at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

TF North at Tinley Park, 7 p.m.

TF South at Oak Forest, 7 p.m.

West Side at Gavit, 7 p.m.

St. Ignatius at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

