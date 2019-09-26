{{featured_button_text}}
Football stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Football

Week 6

Friday

Bowman at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Portage, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Clark, 7 p.m.

Gavit at Morton, 7 p.m.

Hammond at West Side, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Highland at Lowell, 7 p.m., Regionsports.com & Facebook.com/Regionsports (video), www.rrsn.com (video)

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Lake Station at South Central, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Lemont at TF North, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Munster at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Reavis at TF South, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Crown Point, 7 p.m., WRTW-FM (90.5), www.USA-365.com, www.Indiana-Sports.com

Whiting at Wheeler, 7 p.m., Regionsports.com & Facebook.com/Regionsports (video), www.rrsn.com

Saturday

Marian Catholic vs. Benet at Benedictine Univ., noon

Danville at Roosevelt, 2 p.m.

