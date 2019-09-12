Football
Week 4
Thursday
Boone Grove at EC Central, 6 p.m.
Friday
Bremen at TF North, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Hammond, 7 p.m.
Bowman at West Side, 7 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Clark at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Lake Central, 7 p.m., www.USA-365.com, www.Indiana-Sports.com, www.rrsn.com, Regionsports.com and Facebook.com/Regionsports (video)
Culver Academies at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Gavit at Highland, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Hanover Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Lemont at TF South, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), WRTW-FM (90.5), www.rrsn.com, Regionsports.com and Facebook.com/Regionsports (audio)
Morton at Munster, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com/
Portage at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at South Central, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Calumet, 7 p.m., Regionsports.com and Facebook.com/Regionsports (video)
Marian Central at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Roosevelt at Osceola Grace, 1 p.m.