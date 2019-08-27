Schedule
Football
Friday
West Side at Indpls. Attucks, 6 p.m.
Culver Community at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Penn, 6:30 p.m., www.rrsn.com
Warsaw at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at River Forest, 7 p.m.
E.C. Central at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Highland at Crown Point, 7 p.m., www.USA-365.com, www.Indiana-Sports.com
Hobart at Merrillville, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com, regionsports.com, Facebook.com/regionsports (live video), WRTW-FM (90.5)
Kankakee Valley at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Clark, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Portage, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video), regionsports.com, Facebook.com/regionsports (live video)
Morton at Lake Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com
Munster at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Reavis at Hammond, 7 p.m.
T.F. North at Homewood-Flossmoor, 7 p.m.
T.F. South at Gavit, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m.
Oak Lawn at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Whiting at Evansville Mater Dei, 4 p.m.