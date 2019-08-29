{{featured_button_text}}
Football stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Schedule

Football

Friday

West Side at Indpls. Attucks, 6 p.m.

Culver Community at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Penn, 6:30 p.m., www.rrsn.com

Warsaw at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at River Forest, 7 p.m.

E.C. Central at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Highland at Crown Point, 7 p.m., www.USA-365.com, www.Indiana-Sports.com

Hobart at Merrillville, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com, regionsports.com, Facebook.com/regionsports (live video), WRTW-FM (90.5)

Kankakee Valley at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Clark, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Portage, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video), regionsports.com, Facebook.com/regionsports (live video)

Morton at Lake Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com

Munster at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Reavis at Hammond, 7 p.m.

T.F. North at Homewood-Flossmoor, 7 p.m.

T.F. South at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m.

Oak Lawn at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Whiting at Evansville Mater Dei, 4 p.m., ESPN WREF-FM (97.7)

