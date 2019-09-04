Football
Week 3
Friday
Hammond at South Bend Clay, 6 p.m.
North Lawndale at Marian Catholic, 6 p.m.
South Bend Washington at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com
Julian at TF North, 6:30 p.m.
West Side at Mishawaka, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at New Prairie, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Michigan City, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com
Chicago Quest at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Munster, 7 p.m.
Gavit at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Culver Academies, 7 p.m.
Highland at TF South, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Morton, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Merrillville at Crown Point, 7 p.m., www.USA-365.com, www.Indiana-Sports.com
Portage at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Roosevelt at Clark, 7 p.m.
South Central at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at LaPorte, WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com7 p.m.
Wheeler at Calumet, 7 p.m.