{{featured_button_text}}
Football stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Football

Week 3

Friday

Hammond at South Bend Clay, 6 p.m.

North Lawndale at Marian Catholic, 6 p.m.

South Bend Washington at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com

Julian at TF North, 6:30 p.m.

West Side at Mishawaka, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at New Prairie, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Michigan City, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com

Chicago Quest at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Munster, 7 p.m.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Gavit at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Culver Academies, 7 p.m.

Highland at TF South, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Morton, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Merrillville at Crown Point, 7 p.m., www.USA-365.com, www.Indiana-Sports.com

Portage at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt at Clark, 7 p.m.

South Central at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at LaPorte, WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com7 p.m.

Wheeler at Calumet, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.