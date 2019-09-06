Football
Week 4
Friday, Sept. 13
Bremen at TF North, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Hammond, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Bowman at West Side, 7 p.m.
Clark at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Lake Central, 7 p.m., www.USA-365.com, www.Indiana-Sports.com
Culver Academies at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Gavit at Highland, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Lemont at TF South, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Morton at Munster, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at South Central, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Marian Central at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.