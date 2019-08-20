{{featured_button_text}}
Football stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Friday

Football

Boone Grove at John Glenn, 6:30 p.m.

Penn at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m., WEFM (95.9 FM), www.rrsn.com

Portage at Mishawaka, 6:30 p.m.

S.B. Washington at Hammond, 6:30 p.m.

South Central at Triton, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Hobart, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com, regionsports.com, Facebook.com/regionsports (live video) 

Columbia City at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video), (WRTW 90.5 FM), /regionsports.com, Facebook.com/regionsports (live video), www.USA-365.com, www.Indiana-Sports.com

E.C. Central at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Munster, 7 p.m.

Morton at Highland, 7 p.m.

New Prairie at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Osceola Grace at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

West Side at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Clark at Whiting, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com, regionsports.com, Facebook.com/regionsports (live video)

