Friday
Football
Boone Grove at John Glenn, 6:30 p.m.
Penn at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m., WEFM (95.9 FM), www.rrsn.com
Portage at Mishawaka, 6:30 p.m.
S.B. Washington at Hammond, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at Triton, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Hobart, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com, regionsports.com, Facebook.com/regionsports (live video)
Columbia City at Gavit, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video), (WRTW 90.5 FM), /regionsports.com, Facebook.com/regionsports (live video), www.USA-365.com, www.Indiana-Sports.com
E.C. Central at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Munster, 7 p.m.
Morton at Highland, 7 p.m.
New Prairie at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Osceola Grace at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
West Side at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Clark at Whiting, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com, regionsports.com, Facebook.com/regionsports (live video)