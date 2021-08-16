 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep football schedule
alert urgent

Prep football schedule

Indiana Week 1

Friday, Aug. 20

Hammond Central at SB Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Penn at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com

SB Riley at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

South Central at Triton, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at John Glenn, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Hobart, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

Crown Point at Lowell, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

EC Central at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Highland, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Munster, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

Lake Station at Crossroads Christian (Ill.), 7 p.m.

New Prairie at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

North Newton at South Newton, 7 p.m.

Phalen Academy at West Side, 7 p.m.

Portage at Morton, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21

Whiting at Frontier, 1 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FanDuel Odds Buest: White Sox or Giants to win World Series at +350

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep schedule
Agate

Prep schedule

Prep schedule for Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 and football scrimmage schedules for Friday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts