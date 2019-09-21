Football
Week 6
Friday
Bowman at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Portage, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Clark, 7 p.m.
Gavit at Morton, 7 p.m.
Hammond at West Side, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Highland at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
You have free articles remaining.
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Lake Station at South Central, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Lemont at TF North, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Munster at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Reavis at TF South, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 7 p.m., www.USA-365.com, www.Indiana-Sports.com
Whiting at Wheeler, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com
Saturday
Marian Catholic vs. Benet Academy at Benedictine Univ., noon