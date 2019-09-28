Football
Week 7
Friday, Oct. 4
Indpls. Attucks at Bowman, 6 p.m.
Eisenhower at TF North, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Clark at Gavit, 7 p.m.
EC Central at West Side, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Highland, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Chesterton, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com
LaPorte at Crown Point, 7 p.m., www.USA-365.com, www.Indiana-Sports.com
Lowell at Munster, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Merrillville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Morton at Hammond, 7 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
River Forest at South Central, 7 p.m.
Thornton at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
TF South at Hillcrest, 7 p.m.
DePaul Prep at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.