Prep Honors

All-Conference
Wrestling
Duneland Athletic Conference
Final conference standings — 1. Crown Point, 2. Chesterton, 3. Merrillville, 4. Portage, 5. Lake Central, 6. LaPorte, 7. Valparaiso, 8. Michigan City
106 — Sam Goin (State 5th) Crown Point. 113 — Logan Frazier (State 3rd) Crown Point; Nam Doan (State 7th) Lake Central. 120 — Riley Bettich (State 4th) Crown Point. 126 — Stephen Roberson (State 5th) Crown Point; Aidan Torres (State 6th) Chesterton. 132 — Jesse Mendez (State Champion) Crown Point. 138 — Ethan Kaiser Chesterton. 145 — Brock Ellis (State 5th) Chesterton; Jacob Maldonado (State 6th) Merrillville. 152 — Cade Johnson Chesterton. 160 — Noah Hollendonner (State Runner-up) Crown Point. 170 — Matt Neff LaPorte. 182 — Khris Walton (State 4th) Merrillville. 195 — Jevonte Williams Merrillville. 220 — Evan Bates (State Champion) Chesterton. 285 — Damari Dancy (State 4th) Portage.
Most Valuable Wrestler — Evan Bates (Chesterton).