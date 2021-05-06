Prep Honors

Football
CCL-ESCC All-Conference
Red Division
MARIAN CATHOLIC – Tajheem Lawson (RB/FS), Jah’Mar Daniel (DB/RB), Fred Garcia (MLB), Josh Hybert (OL), Justin Stallworth (TE/DE), Kendall Thomas (LB), Dylan Ross (LB/OL), Craig Morrison (OL).
Dave Mattio Coach of the Year – Erick Middleton, Marian Catholic
Gordie Gillespie MVP – Tajheem Lawson (Marian Catholic)
Tony Lawless MVP – Jakolbi Wilson (Leo Catholic)
Offensive Player of the Year – Justin Stallworth (Marian Catholic)
Defensive Player of the Year – Mike Battaglini (DePaul Prep).
