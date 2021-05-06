 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Honors
agate

Prep Honors

Football

Football 

 Damian Rico, The Times

Football

CCL-ESCC All-Conference

Red Division

MARIAN CATHOLIC – Tajheem Lawson (RB/FS), Jah’Mar Daniel (DB/RB), Fred Garcia (MLB), Josh Hybert (OL), Justin Stallworth (TE/DE), Kendall Thomas (LB), Dylan Ross (LB/OL), Craig Morrison (OL).

Dave Mattio Coach of the Year – Erick Middleton, Marian Catholic

Gordie Gillespie MVP – Tajheem Lawson (Marian Catholic)

Tony Lawless MVP – Jakolbi Wilson (Leo Catholic)

Offensive Player of the Year – Justin Stallworth (Marian Catholic)

Defensive Player of the Year – Mike Battaglini (DePaul Prep).

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Packers add talent on both sides of the ball with deep draft class

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts