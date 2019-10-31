Prep Honors
Girls Volleyball
All Greater South Shore Conference
First Team
BISHOP NOLL — Rose Fuentes, Isabella Navarro, Felicity Miranda
CALUMET — Molley Thomas
GRIFFITH — Briah Strezo, Braylin Welk
HANOVER CENTRAL — Katie Jackowski, Peyton Frost
LAKE STATION — Alorah Hopper
RIVER FOREST — Alexis Miller, Yesenia Cervantes
WHEELER — Haley Weiland, Karly Jevert
WHITING — Lea Zorich, Makenzy Crocker
Honorable Mention
Karissa Hernandez (Bishop Noll); Jai Reed (Calumet); Jill Carroll (Griffith); Madelyn Opika, Abby McCampbell (Hanover Central); Olivia Rowan (Lake Station); Emily Bowen (River Forest): Emma Santos (Wheeler); Abigail Toth (Whiting).
Final conference standings — 1. Bishop Noll 7-0, 2. Hanover Central 6-1, 3. Wheeler 5-2, 4. Griffith 3-4, 5. Whiting 3-4, 6. River Forest 3-4, 7. Lake Station 1-6, 8. Calumet 0-7.
2019 GSSC Coach of the Year — Dave Rodriguez (Bishop Noll).
Football
All Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference
Red Division
MARIAN CATHOLIC — Josh Coats (DB), Tajheem Lawson (RB), Elijah Barnes (DB), Anjay Rush (DL/FB), Fred Garcia (LB), Josh Hybert (OL/DL), Justin Stallworth (DL/WR), Kendall Thomas (DL).
Dave Mattio Coach of the Year — Erick Middleton (Marian Catholic).
Offensive Player of the Year — Lawson (Marian Catholic).
Defensive Player of the Year — Michael Flynn (DePaul Prep).