Prep Honors

Girls Volleyball

All Greater South Shore Conference

First Team

BISHOP NOLL — Rose Fuentes, Isabella Navarro, Felicity Miranda

CALUMET — Molley Thomas

GRIFFITH — Briah Strezo, Braylin Welk

HANOVER CENTRAL — Katie Jackowski, Peyton Frost

LAKE STATION — Alorah Hopper

RIVER FOREST — Alexis Miller, Yesenia Cervantes

WHEELER — Haley Weiland, Karly Jevert

WHITING — Lea Zorich, Makenzy Crocker

Honorable Mention

Karissa Hernandez (Bishop Noll); Jai Reed (Calumet); Jill Carroll (Griffith); Madelyn Opika, Abby McCampbell (Hanover Central); Olivia Rowan (Lake Station); Emily Bowen (River Forest): Emma Santos (Wheeler); Abigail Toth (Whiting).

Final conference standings — 1. Bishop Noll 7-0, 2. Hanover Central 6-1, 3. Wheeler 5-2, 4. Griffith 3-4, 5. Whiting 3-4, 6. River Forest 3-4, 7. Lake Station 1-6, 8. Calumet 0-7.

2019 GSSC Coach of the Year — Dave Rodriguez (Bishop Noll).

Football

All Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference

Red Division

MARIAN CATHOLIC — Josh Coats (DB), Tajheem Lawson (RB), Elijah Barnes (DB), Anjay Rush (DL/FB), Fred Garcia (LB), Josh Hybert (OL/DL), Justin Stallworth (DL/WR), Kendall Thomas (DL).

Dave Mattio Coach of the Year — Erick Middleton (Marian Catholic).

Offensive Player of the Year — Lawson (Marian Catholic).

Defensive Player of the Year — Michael Flynn (DePaul Prep).

