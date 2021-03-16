Prep Honors

Boys Basketball
Northwest Crossroads All-Conference
First Team
Luka Balac, Bryce Schaum, Jeremiah Lovett (Munster); Nicky Flesher, Gabe Gillespie (Andrean); Christopher Mantis, Cayden Vasko (Lowell); Nick MIkash (Kankakee Valley); Camden Scheidt (Highland); Quinten White (Hobart).
Second Team
Dane Hamilton (Munster); Deshon Burnett (Andrean); Tyson Chavez (Lowell); Elijah Carden (Kankakee Valley); Kyren Abbott (Highland); Max Jancich (Hobart).
Girls Basketball
Duneland All-Conference Team
Nalani Malackowski (Chesterton); Jessica Carrothers, Alyna Santiago, Lilly Stoddard (Crown Point); Trinity Thompson, Katelyn Halfacre (Michigan City); Ryin Ott (LaPorte); Torri Miller, Cailyn Dilosa (Merrillville); Kiana Oelling (Valparaiso).
MVP — Jessica Carrothers (Crown Point)
Final conference standings: 1. Crown Point, 2. Merrillville, 3T. Valparaiso, LaPorte, 5T. Chesterton, Michigan City, 7. Portage, 8. Lake Central.