Prep Honors
Prep Honors

Boys Basketball

Northwest Crossroads All-Conference

First Team

Luka Balac, Bryce Schaum, Jeremiah Lovett (Munster); Nicky Flesher, Gabe Gillespie (Andrean); Christopher Mantis, Cayden Vasko (Lowell); Nick MIkash (Kankakee Valley); Camden Scheidt (Highland); Quinten White (Hobart).

Second Team

Dane Hamilton (Munster); Deshon Burnett (Andrean); Tyson Chavez (Lowell); Elijah Carden (Kankakee Valley); Kyren Abbott (Highland); Max Jancich (Hobart).

Girls Basketball

Duneland All-Conference Team

Nalani Malackowski (Chesterton); Jessica Carrothers, Alyna Santiago, Lilly Stoddard (Crown Point); Trinity Thompson, Katelyn Halfacre (Michigan City); Ryin Ott (LaPorte); Torri Miller, Cailyn Dilosa (Merrillville); Kiana Oelling (Valparaiso).

MVP — Jessica Carrothers (Crown Point)

Final conference standings: 1. Crown Point, 2. Merrillville, 3T. Valparaiso, LaPorte, 5T. Chesterton, Michigan City, 7. Portage, 8. Lake Central.

 

