 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Honors
agate

Prep Honors

Times logo

Football

CCL/ESCC All-Conference

(Purple Division)

MARIAN CATHOLIC – Isaiah Johnson (WR/DB), Craig Morrison (OL), Randall Nauden (RB), Dylan Ross (LB), Kyle Thomas (QB).

Dave Mattio Coach of the Year – Adam Guerra (Saint Patrick)

Gordie Gillespie MVP – Alex Goworowski (Saint Patrick)

Offensive Player of the Year – Jon Buckley (Carmel Catholic)

Defensive Player of the Year – Carson Eggebraten (Saint Viator)

Lineman of the Year – Carl Verde (Saint Patrick)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts