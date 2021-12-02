Prep Honors

Football
CCL/ESCC All-Conference
(Purple Division)
MARIAN CATHOLIC – Isaiah Johnson (WR/DB), Craig Morrison (OL), Randall Nauden (RB), Dylan Ross (LB), Kyle Thomas (QB).
Dave Mattio Coach of the Year – Adam Guerra (Saint Patrick)
Gordie Gillespie MVP – Alex Goworowski (Saint Patrick)
Offensive Player of the Year – Jon Buckley (Carmel Catholic)
Defensive Player of the Year – Carson Eggebraten (Saint Viator)
Lineman of the Year – Carl Verde (Saint Patrick)
