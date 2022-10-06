Prep Honors

Boys Volleyball
Porter County Conference
Round Robin Champion — Boone Grove 12-0.
Tournament Champion — Boone Grove
Mental Attitude — Bryant Rickel (Morgan Twp.)
Player of the Year — Kameron Dixon (Boone Grove)
2022 selections
BOONE GROVE — Kameron Dixon (junior), Justin Hoover (junior), Grady Pierce (senior), Dawson Maynard (senior).
HEBRON — Landen Hale (junior), Tate Hildebrandt (junior).
KOUTS — Tristin Ballas (senior), Spencer Andrews (senior), David Heinold (senior).
MORGAN TWP. — Cole Shoupe (senior).
TRI-TOWNSHIP — Blain Rust (junior).
WASHINGTON TWP. — Shepherd Scott (senior), Sam Fifield (senior).
WESTVILLE — Gavin Hannon (junior).