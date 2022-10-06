 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Strack & Van Til
Prep Honors

Boys Volleyball

Porter County Conference

Round Robin Champion — Boone Grove 12-0.

Tournament Champion — Boone Grove 

Mental Attitude — Bryant Rickel (Morgan Twp.)

Player of the Year — Kameron Dixon (Boone Grove) 

2022 selections

BOONE GROVE — Kameron Dixon (junior), Justin Hoover (junior), Grady Pierce (senior), Dawson Maynard (senior). 

HEBRON — Landen Hale (junior), Tate Hildebrandt (junior).

KOUTS — Tristin Ballas (senior), Spencer Andrews (senior), David Heinold (senior).

MORGAN TWP. — Cole Shoupe (senior).

TRI-TOWNSHIP — Blain Rust (junior).

WASHINGTON TWP. — Shepherd Scott (senior), Sam Fifield (senior).

WESTVILLE — Gavin Hannon (junior).

