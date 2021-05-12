Prep Honors

Spring Boys Soccer
East Suburban Catholic All-Conference
MARIAN CATHOLIC – Rasean Boyd (midfielder), Matt Garrelts (defender), Christopher Ghita (forward), Mateo Raso (forward).
Player of the Year – Hans Haenicke (Benet)
Coach of the Year – Mike Smith (Notre Dame)
Spring Girls Volleyball
East Suburban Catholic All-Conference
MARIAN CATHOLIC – Briana Brown (outside hitter), London Hatch (setter), Sara Johnson (outside hitter), Valle Leggett (right side hitter).
Player of the Year – Rachel Muisenga (Benet)
Coach of the Year – Brad Baker (Benet)
