Prep Honors

Spring Boys Soccer

East Suburban Catholic All-Conference

MARIAN CATHOLIC – Rasean Boyd (midfielder), Matt Garrelts (defender), Christopher Ghita (forward), Mateo Raso (forward).

Player of the Year – Hans Haenicke (Benet)

Coach of the Year – Mike Smith (Notre Dame)

Spring Girls Volleyball

East Suburban Catholic All-Conference

MARIAN CATHOLIC – Briana Brown (outside hitter), London Hatch (setter), Sara Johnson (outside hitter), Valle Leggett (right side hitter).

Player of the Year – Rachel Muisenga (Benet)

Coach of the Year – Brad Baker (Benet)

