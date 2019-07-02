Northwest Crossroads Conference
BASEBALL
Final conference standings: 1. Andrean (10-0), 2. Munster (8-2), 3. Hobart (5-5), 4. Highland (4-6), 5. Kankakee Valley (3-7), 6. Lowell (0-10).
All Conference Athletes
ANDREAN — 1st Team: Joel Holtcamp, Tyler Nelson, Jake Mullen, Michael Doolin. 2nd Team: Mason Sannito. Honorable mention: Charlie Jones.
MUNSTER — 1st Team: Garrett Manous, Will Melby, Nick Fies. 2nd Team: Costa Sirounis. Honorable mention: Nick Hamilton.
HOBART — 1st Team: Tyler Schultz, Jaden Deel. 2nd Team: Matthew Benton. Honorable mention: Ryan Earp.
HIGHLAND — 1st Team: Camden Scheidt, Mark DeLeon. 2nd Team: AJ Reid. Honorable mention: Anthony Villarreal.
KANKAKEE VALLEY — 1st Team: Tyler Feddeler, Nolan McKim. 2nd Team: Bradley Gannon. Honorable mention: Tyler Fisher.
LOWELL — 1st Team: Ethan Igras, Michael Langen. 2nd Team: Oscar Trevino. Honorable mention: Zack Cory.
——-
SOFTBALL
Final conference standings: 1. Munster (10-0), 2. Lowell (6-4), 3. Kankakee Valley (5-5), 4. Highland (4-6), 5. Andrean (3-7), 6. Hobart (2-8).
All Conference Athletes
MUNSTER — 1st Team: Emily Dato, Jordan Duff, Hailey Sullivan, Daija Williams. 2nd Team: Paige Vukadinovich. Honorable mention: Dayton Elliott.
LOWELL — 1st Team: Ryleigh Marsh, Carlye Walter, Jillian Scott. 2nd Team: Sydney Siedentopf. Honorable mention: Haven Stanley.
KANKAKEE VALLEY — 1st Team: Emma Sark, Maddie Swart. 2nd Team: Madey Flick. Honorable mention: Kaylee Barrett.
HIGHLAND — 1st Team: Jamie Gessler, Kiley Elbaor. 2nd Team: Carley Ramirez. Honorable mention: Angelica Castillo.
ANDREAN — 1st Team: Alyssa Graegin, Ashley Talaga. 2nd Team: Leah Navarro. Honorable mention: Karli Miller.
HOBART — 1st Team: Sylem Smith, Hannah Camarena. 2nd Team: Gracie Rivera. Honorable mention: Abbie Gruszak.