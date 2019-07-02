{{featured_button_text}}
Northwest Crossroads Conference

BASEBALL

Final conference standings: 1. Andrean (10-0), 2. Munster (8-2), 3. Hobart (5-5), 4. Highland (4-6), 5. Kankakee Valley (3-7), 6. Lowell (0-10).

All Conference Athletes

ANDREAN — 1st Team: Joel Holtcamp, Tyler Nelson, Jake Mullen, Michael Doolin. 2nd Team: Mason Sannito. Honorable mention: Charlie Jones.

MUNSTER — 1st Team: Garrett Manous, Will Melby, Nick Fies. 2nd Team: Costa Sirounis. Honorable mention: Nick Hamilton.

HOBART — 1st Team: Tyler Schultz, Jaden Deel. 2nd Team: Matthew Benton. Honorable mention: Ryan Earp.

HIGHLAND — 1st Team: Camden Scheidt, Mark DeLeon. 2nd Team: AJ Reid. Honorable mention: Anthony Villarreal.

KANKAKEE VALLEY — 1st Team: Tyler Feddeler, Nolan McKim. 2nd Team: Bradley Gannon. Honorable mention: Tyler Fisher.

LOWELL — 1st Team: Ethan Igras, Michael Langen. 2nd Team: Oscar Trevino. Honorable mention: Zack Cory.

SOFTBALL

Final conference standings: 1. Munster (10-0), 2. Lowell (6-4), 3. Kankakee Valley (5-5), 4. Highland (4-6), 5. Andrean (3-7), 6. Hobart (2-8).

All Conference Athletes

MUNSTER1st Team: Emily Dato, Jordan Duff, Hailey Sullivan, Daija Williams. 2nd Team: Paige Vukadinovich. Honorable mention: Dayton Elliott.

LOWELL1st Team: Ryleigh Marsh, Carlye Walter, Jillian Scott. 2nd Team: Sydney Siedentopf. Honorable mention: Haven Stanley.

KANKAKEE VALLEY1st Team: Emma Sark, Maddie Swart. 2nd Team: Madey Flick. Honorable mention: Kaylee Barrett.

HIGHLAND1st Team: Jamie Gessler, Kiley Elbaor. 2nd Team: Carley Ramirez. Honorable mention: Angelica Castillo.

ANDREAN1st Team: Alyssa Graegin, Ashley Talaga. 2nd Team: Leah Navarro. Honorable mention: Karli Miller.

HOBART1st Team: Sylem Smith, Hannah Camarena. 2nd Team: Gracie Rivera. Honorable mention: Abbie Gruszak.

 

